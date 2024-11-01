WomenIN (WiN) Festival Unveils Inspiring Speaker Line-Up for Holistic Empowerment and Entrepreneurial Growth

Mail & Guardian readers get 20% off on tickets to the WomenIN Festival! Use code IN3WS at checkout when you book at www.wearewomenin.com. Hurry, there are limited discount passes available. T&C’s Apply.

The WomenIN (WiN) Portfolio is proud to unveil an inspiring line-up of speakers for its upcoming two-day festival, scheduled to take place on 14-15 November 2024 at the prestigious Silo District in Cape Town. This year’s festival coincides with Entrepreneurship Month, emphasizing the critical role female entrepreneurs play in driving economic growth and innovation. While integrating influential male voices into the discussion, the event will provide holistic empowerment tools for entrepreneurs and women across various sectors to overcome the mental, emotional, and professional challenges they face, offering support to help them tap into their full potential.

The WomenIN Festival is set to be a transformative experience, providing a platform for women from diverse backgrounds to gain the insights, skills, and connections needed to excel in their industries. Attendees will have access to workshops, panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, and experiential site visits, all designed to foster personal and professional growth.

Key Highlights Include:

1. Empowering to Lead

This dynamic panel discussion, moderated by Rashid Toefy, Deputy Director General of the Western Cape Government’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism, will bring together industry leaders from key sectors such as energy, mining, digital, mobility, and customer experience. The session will focus on developing leadership skills, breaking the glass ceiling, and leading with confidence.

Panelists:

Janine George, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Carrol Boyes

Raksha Naidoo, CEO, Particle Group & Chairlady, Women IN Mining South Africa

Helene Smuts, Founder, Credo Growth & Board Member, EO Accelerator

Palesa Shipalana, Chief Director, Economy and Infrastructure, Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

2. Authenticity in Leadership: Breaking Barriers and Reducing Red Tape

This session will explore how authenticity in leadership is key to dismantling obstacles and fostering innovation. Led by Aeysha Augustus, Deputy Director of the Red Tape Reduction Unit at the Western Cape Government, the discussion will showcase real-world success stories and practical steps taken to streamline business processes, including the Unit’s facilitation of economic growth for a municipality.

Speaker: Aeysha Augustus, Deputy Director, Red Tape Reduction Unit, Western Cape Government

Moderator: Jamie Thurston, CXO & Co-Founder, LOOP

3. Empowering Women Through Leadership and Financial Independence

Financial independence is critical for women’s empowerment. This session will spotlight women who have achieved leadership excellence and financial independence, offering strategies and inspiration for future generations.

Panelists:

Phumela Xanywa, Executive Head of Nedbank Commercial Banking Sales and Service

Reyana Sallie, Chair of the Gender Equity Forum, Nedbank

Tracey Muller, Head of Advice and Philanthropy, Nedbank Wealth Management (SA)

4. Radiant Wellness: Empowering Women from the Inside Out

Focusing on mental, emotional, and physical well-being, this session will provide actionable strategies to enhance personal health and self-empowerment. Attendees will learn how holistic wellness supports overall success.

Panelists:

Laura Johnston, CEO, Phytoceutics

Rechelle Kloeck, Founder, Motherkind Co

Dr. Mwanja Chundu, Specialist Psychiatrist

Lauren Engelbrecht-Titus, Africa: Head Of Sales, Education & Artistry, Fenty Beauty | Fenty Skin | Fenty Fragrance

What to Expect at the WomenIN Festival:

High-Energy Panels : Engage with leading experts and innovators in dynamic discussions.

: Engage with leading experts and innovators in dynamic discussions. Electrifying Fireside Chats : Learn from inspiring journeys and success stories.

: Learn from inspiring journeys and success stories. Game-Changing Masterclasses : Gain actionable skills to enhance your personal and professional growth.

: Gain actionable skills to enhance your personal and professional growth. Experiential Networking : Connect with like-minded women and male allies in immersive settings.

: Connect with like-minded women and male allies in immersive settings. Experiential Site Visits : Explore impactful local innovations and initiatives.

: Explore impactful local innovations and initiatives. Lifestyle Activations : Engage with female-owned businesses that align with your personal and professional journey.

: Engage with female-owned businesses that align with your personal and professional journey. Next level Goodie bag : Products from Fenty Beauty, Motherkind co, Dermalogica, Minx leather and many more.

“We recognize that being an entrepreneur comes with many challenges, often tied to mental and emotional well-being. The WomenIN Festival provides a comprehensive platform to address these challenges, offering tools for holistic empowerment,” said Naz Fredericks- Maharaj, WomenIN Portfolio Director. “We are excited to host such an impressive line-up of speakers, all of whom are leaders in their fields and bring valuable insights that will inspire and uplift our attendees.”

The WomenIN Festival is open to all women seeking to expand their networks, enhance their leadership capabilities, and gain the tools necessary to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. Early bird registration is available with tickets starting at R1999. For more information and to register, please visit WomenIN Festival Tickets.

Join us in celebrating the power of women in leadership and entrepreneurship at the WomenIN (WiN) Festival!

About WomenIN (WiN):

WiN (WomenIN Portfolio) is an organisation committed to fostering leadership, collaboration, and empowerment for women across industries. Through events, workshops, and community-building initiatives, WiN strives to help women overcome barriers and reach their full potential, starting from grassroots efforts in Africa.