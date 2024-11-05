Africa Tech Festival 2024: Putting African tech on the global stage

Register for Africa Tech Festival 2024 today to be part of the journey!

Expo & Content Session Dates: 12 – 14 November 2024

VIP & Partner Event Dates: 11 – 14 November 2024

Location: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa

Africa Tech Festival is a vibrant, full-ecosystem event dedicated to uniting innovators and global leaders working to leverage the transformative power of technology.

We are where African innovation meets the world, where a diverse audience of 15,000+ attendees, 450+ speakers and 5,500+ businesses from 100+ countries come to learn, connect and celebrate.

Africa Tech Festival provides a 360 view of how tech and strategy evolution is reshaping Africa’s diverse industry sectors – from telecoms, financial services, healthcare & government to SMEs, start-ups, retail, manufacture and beyond.

We explore how advances in AI and machine learning, 5G and connectivity, data and analytics, cybersecurity and cloud software, edge computing, and robotics are being integrated to revolutionise African enterprise.

Expect world-class speakers, industry leading content, two international exhibitions, and outcome-driven networking focussed on how tech integration is delivering real-world impact through enterprise excellence and socioeconomic development.

For 27 years, we’ve been a forum for conversations, connections, and celebration exploring how innovation is addressing humanity’s most pressing challenges while elevating African tech onto the global stage.

As a truly global event, Africa Tech Festival is a gateway to the continent, the perfect platform for new entrants and expanding businesses to explore the world’s most exciting tech market.

