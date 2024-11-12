Trying out the best no deposit bonus casinos in South Africa

Playing online casino games is a very popular entertainment in South Africa. However, when you try it out for the first time, you want to avoid spending money trying something you might not enjoy. That’s why we decided to try out no deposit bonus casinos and see who offers the best casino game experience without spending a single Rand of our money.

At playcasino.co.za, we pride ourselves on helping people find the best casino offers and deals to maximise the fun. One of our team members put it best: “There are tons of online casinos to choose from, but when you are new to the world of online casinos, taking advantage of the best no deposit bonuses is a great way to experience the fun and minimise risk as much as possible.” explains Rudie Venter.

The Top 5 No Deposits Casino Offers

Online Casino No Deposit Offer Wagering Requirements Springbok Casino R500 No Deposit Bonus 60x Yebo Casino R350 Free Chip 40x SilverSands R400 No Deposit Bonus 50x Punt Casino R200 No Deposit Bonus 40x Jackpot City R4000 Deposit Match Bonus 30x

Our Favourite No Deposit Bonus Offer

Let’s cut to the chase. We tried 5 different no deposit bonus casinos and will explain what we liked about each one. Still, without wasting your time, we can simply say that our absolute favourite was Springbok Casino. Their R500 no deposit bonus is one of the bigger bonus offers available, and we thought that the process to register and start playing was by far the simplest and quickest way to get going.

Where can I get free spins in South Africa without a deposit?

Many of us simply want to play online slot games without paying. The solution to this problem is getting free spins without requiring a deposit. Because this was something we were looking for specifically, we included online casinos where you get free spins as part of the no deposit bonus. If free spins for slot games are what you want, we can show you how we got our free spins to play online slots. Based on the casinos we tried, Silversands Casino has the best free spins, with a no deposit offer and 30 free spins.

The Top 5 no deposit bonus casinos in South Africa

Springbok Casino

Springbok Casino has been catering specifically to South African players since 2012. They have built a great reputation, and the green and gold look of the site immediately lets us feel right at home. Since they offer instant play, we could immediately start playing some casino games after registration without downloading any software. Springbok Casino games work perfectly well on our desktop computers and mobile phones. In our opinion, this was a big bonus since many South Africans don’t have computers at home, but everyone has a smartphone.

Registering an account with Springbok Casino was quick and easy, taking us less than 5 minutes. Once our account was created, it was really easy to login to our account and continue the gaming fun every time we came back for more.

Springbok Casino Offers an R500 no deposit bonus for any newly registered account. We only needed an email address and mobile phone number to create our account. We used the bonus code PLAY500 and instantly got the no deposit bonus to try out the various casino games. Since we love online slots, we were thrilled to see that there were hundreds of our favourite slot games to play.

Sign up for your Springbok Casino no deposit bonus here.

What we liked about Springbok Casino:

The registration process was very simple

Instant play without having to download software

The R500 no deposit bonus is huge

What we didn’t like about Springbok Casino:

No live dealer games

Free spin offers are limited to certain slot games

Yebo Casino

If anyone asks: “Do we want a no deposit bonus?” our answer is “Yebo!”

Yebo Casino doesn’t call it a no deposit bonus. Instead, they offer an R350 free chip. At the end of the day, it is still free money in your account that you can play with, allowing us to try the games for free. Because Yebo Casino offers Inclave Login, the login process is extremely simple. We often use Inclave Login because it’s an easy way to manage logins and passwords when we have accounts at various online casinos.

Yebo Casino has been catering to South Africans since 2014. As the name suggests, they put South African players first, and we felt at home immediately. By simply entering the code NEW350 we get the free R350 chip, which adds R350 to your account to try the various casino games. Yebo Casino also has 24/7 chat, email and phone support if you get stuck. Their support team was extremely responsive and helpful, a big bonus for any first-time online casino player.

Sign up for your Yebo Casino no deposit bonus here.

What we liked about Yebo Casino:

Added convenience and security by allowing Inclave Login

24/7 chat, email and phone support

R350 free chip is a substantial no deposit bonus

What we didn’t like about Yebo Casino:

Large selection of games, but only from Realtime Gaming developer

No live casino games

SilverSands Casino

SilverSands Casino was established in 1999 and is another popular online casino for South African players. They were among the first to have the ability for South Africans to deposit in South African Rand. We love SilverSands Casino specifically because of their free spins offers. You can immediately get 100 Free Spins to try the Egyptian Gold slot game.

We liked SilverSands Casino so much that we made our first deposit using EasyEFT and found out they offer a 200% match bonus up to R1000 or 200% up to R5000 when depositing with Crypto! Even though they don’t have the biggest no deposit bonus offer, creating an account and trying the games is easy. You can deposit using various payment methods, including even Bitcoin, which is also a big advantage. You only need a valid email address and phone number to create an account.

Sign up for your SilverSands no deposit bonus here.

What we liked about SilverSands Casino:

100 Free Spins is a great way to try slot games at no cost

The large variety of games to choose from

Good selection of bonus offers

What we don’t like about SilverSands Casino:

No live games

Slow withdrawal times for winnings

Punt Casino

Punt Casino is one of the newer online casinos in South Africa. New players are offered an R200 no deposit bonus when they use coupon code NDC200. Additionally, if you enjoy the Punt Casino experience, you can get a 100% match bonus up to R3500 for your first deposit. We were impressed by the game variety and enjoyed playing some slot and roulette games.

We found their customer support to be responsive, and it is available 24/7. Their minimum deposit amount is also very low, starting at only R25. They offer Visa, Mastercard, EasyEFT, Bitcoin, and other banking options, and like all the casinos on our list, they take deposits in Rand.

Sign up for your Punt Casino no deposit bonus here.

What we liked about Punt Casino:

Instant play is available, as well as a download option

No deposit bonus just for creating an account

Supports Bitcoin

What we didn’t like about Punt Casino:

No slots tournaments

Live dealer games are not available

Jackpot City Casino

Jackpot City Casino is another great option for first-time online casino players looking for a great bonus. They don’t offer a no deposit bonus at this stage. But you can get a 100% deposit match bonus up to R4000. Also, if you deposit R50 or more, you can get free spins on Hot Hot Jackpot City or 5 free Aviator flights.

Getting the deposit match bonus was as simple as making my first deposit. I used Apple Pay to make my payment, but there are various other banking methods. The sign-up process was seamless and simple enough that anyone could do it, even if you are not an experienced casino player.

Sign up for your Jackpot City deposit match bonus here.

What we liked about Jackpot City Casino:

The modern design of the sites ensures that the platform doesn’t feel dated

South African-centric casino with support for EasyEFT, amongst other payment methods, including Bitcoin deposits

The site works beautifully on mobile phones

What we didn’t like about Jackpot City Casino:

Mobile site not as easy to use as Mobile Apps for iOS, Android and Huawei

No live dealer games

What is a no deposit bonus?

A no deposit bonus is a way to experience a new online casino without depositing any money into your new casino account. Since we all have individual preferences for what we want from an online casino, the last thing you want to do is spend money only to realise that the casino you have signed up for is for someone else. The bonus amount can vary, including free spins, bets, or a small amount of cash credited to the customer’s account. However, before withdrawing any winnings generated from the no deposit bonus, customers must meet certain wagering requirements or other terms and conditions set by the company.

Be aware of wagering requirements that come with a no deposit bonus

As with anything online, you need to know the terms of service and fine print. Wagering requirements are part of the terms and conditions attached to a no deposit bonus. Wagering requirements for a no deposit bonus at an online casino refer to the number of times a player must wager the bonus amount before they can withdraw any winnings associated with it. The casino puts these requirements in place to prevent bonus abuse and ensure players engage with the games on the platform.

For example, if a player receives an R20 no deposit bonus with a wagering requirement of 30x, they would need to wager a total of R600 (20 x 30) before they can cash out any winnings.

It’s important for players to carefully read and understand the terms and conditions associated with no deposit bonuses, including the wagering requirements, as they can vary from one casino to another. Additionally, certain games may contribute differently towards fulfilling wagering requirements, so players should check if any game restrictions apply.