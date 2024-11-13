Honor spearheads dialogue on the future of the smartphone industry, echoes transparent and ethical use of AI

From Left: Fred Zhou, Honor South Africa CEO, Minister of Communications and Digital Communications, Solly Malatsi and Daniel Wang, President of MEA, Honor

Honor, a global technology leader, spearheaded a panel discussion at AfricaCom and was joined by prominent leaders from Google and Cell C to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and foldable smartphones are set to revolutionise the African market and transform people’s lives

The fireside chat, led by Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa, featured Jorge Mendes, CEO of Cell C and Vinod Nenwani, Android Partnerships for North and South Africa at Google. The panel shed light on the potential of emerging technologies to drive sustained growth, boost digital inclusion, and accelerate connectivity across Africa. It also highlighted the need for collaboration among multiple stakeholders to fully unlock the continent’s digital potential.

In the discussion, Honor reiterated its commitment to leveraging AI for good and working with stakeholders. “Honor ensures it follows local regulations wherever we operate. We support the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies’ balanced approach to unlock AI’s full potential while ensuring its equitable benefits for all Africans,” says Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa. In particular, Honor shares the Ministry’s belief that responsible AI deployment must serve the greater good without compromising fundamental human rights.

Revolutionising connectivity and inclusion through innovation

The panelists emphasised that AI-powered smartphones and the proliferation of devices represent a new era in mobile technology. These innovations promise to make technology more accessible, intuitive, and beneficial for people in Africa. By improving user experiences, expanding possibilities for multitasking, and driving new applications for both personal and professional use, these advancements could significantly elevate the quality of digital life for millions.

“Technology has the power to change lives, and the amazing capabilities of smartphones is allowing us to use it for education and driving the growth of the digital economy,” comments Mendes. “We’re committed to working closely with partners like Honor to ensure these advancements contribute meaningfully to bridging the digital divide.”

Honor’s commitment to Africa’s digital economy

Honor’s involvement in the discussion comes as the company continues to make major investments in the South African economy, with over R400 million invested to date. These contributions include support for impactful initiatives such as the Youth Employment Service (YES) Program and the Code with Honor initiative, which focuses on empowering the next generation with technological skills.

“Honor is deeply committed to fostering local innovation and youth empowerment in South Africa,” adds Zhou. “Our investment in projects like the YES Program and Code with Honor not only supports job creation but also ensures young people are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age.”

The role of collaboration for sustained growth

The technology leaders agreed that the future of Africa’s smartphone market depends on multi-stakeholder collaboration. By working together, companies can address the unique challenges of the continent, from infrastructure limitations to affordability and digital literacy. Vinod Nenwani, Android Partnerships for North and South Africa, highlighted the importance of partnership-driven efforts to sustain rapid growth and economic development.

“What we are seeing is a platform shift. As we continue our mission to make information universally accessible, Google is dedicated to enhancing connectivity across Africa,” explains Nenwani. “As responsible players, we can ensure that the technology reaches even the most underserved communities, providing opportunities for economic empowerment and inclusion.”

Commenting on how AI needs to be inclusive, Zhou explains how the brand is making AI features accessible even in its mid-range devices, a differentiator he believes to be paramount.

Honor marked its debut participation at AfricaCom 2024 where it hosted a walk-through with the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, showcasing its industry-leading technology.

