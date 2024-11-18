South Africa’s growing online gambling market: challenges and potential

For most people and industry companies, the online gambling market in South Africa is still unknown. The truth is that this market is still pretty young and in full development. Yet, there are many promising trends coming with a positive outlook for the future of the industry on this continent.

Read this article and enjoy a complete analysis of South Africa’s online betting landscape. We poured our sweat and knowledge to offer insights about its potential growth. So, let’s begin!

Online gambling in Africa today

The online betting industry in Africa is certainly growing fast due to better internet structure and the widespread use of mobile phones. Also, here, people see gambling as a way to make money rather than an activity to relax.

According to Statista, the African gambling market is going to bring $1.85 billion in 2024, and it could grow by 6.28% every year until 2028. By then, its value will be estimated at $2.36 billion. It’s definitely a strong growth in the industry.

The development will happen mostly thanks to online sports betting in particular. This market section is going to reach $0.86 billion in 2024. It showcases how popular sports betting will be across the African continent.

At the end of 2024 the average revenue per user in online gambling could reach $309.30. Also, by 2028, more than 7.1 million people will engage in online gambling, developing a large audience.

South Africa is becoming the main market for online gambling in Africa. This is because this activity is more popular there, given the great internet access and convenience. Statista shows in several reports a clear increase in the country’s online betting activity.

Gambling trends in South Africa

In South Africa, gambling consists of traditional options and new, innovative platforms that attract daring players. According to different studies conducted by industry experts, South African players have a favorite among betting activities: the lottery.

According to the study conducted by infoQuest, three in four gamblers practiced this activity. The next one is betting on gaming platforms, with a percentage of 62%, and sports betting with 55%. On average, these are the most popular activities gamblers practice in South Africa.

When did it all happen?

Most gambling activities at casinos take place on weekends. Of course, this time is mostly attributed to horse racing. For the lottery, there is not a particular time as gamblers love their nu, but it is any time of the week. The influence here is the online functionality.

The most frequent type of gambling in South Africa is sports betting, and it happens 12 per month on average. 7 times a month are casino table games, while slot machines are the least frequent, with only 5 times a month.

Why do South Africans gamble?

Gambling is an activity that you can do with your friends; it is not necessarily a solitary activity. Yet, more than 70% of gamblers prefer to do it alone. But why do they choose this activity? The reasons for gambling are numerous. Some say it’s fun and a good way to socialize, while others see it as a way to win some extra money.

However, experts in the industry always encourage players to bet responsibly and look at gambling as a way of entertainment. It’s never a way to become rich overnight, even if that can happen.

Are they winning or losing?

The study proves that there is a fairly even split between people who win and those who lose. The results should be at least alarming, as gambling can be a really sensitive subject with different outcomes.

Statistics show that the average bettor takes part in three different types of betting activities several times each month. So, gambling really is a big part of life for many South Africans.

At the same time, platforms with tempting promotions and the best online casino promo codes have transformed the industry, giving people more access to several betting options and easier ways to engage with gambling.

Online gambling in South Africa: future predictions

The future of online gambling is in the hands of the new generation of players in South Africa and their ability to grow up surrounded by technology. As internet infrastructure improves and technology advances, online gambling will become even more accessible.

However, given the statistics we’ve discussed, a better regulatory system will also be needed to protect users from distributive behaviors. Looking at the survey results, South Africa recognizes the importance of clear and strong laws.

We may say that the future of online gambling in South Africa looks pretty good, with new laws being passed to make the entire industry safer and more regulated for both players and operators. The government has the ability to generate significant tax revenue from gambling profit and its economic impact. So, it’s all for a safer and brighter future!