Celebrating Hennessy Limited Editions by LeBron James with Maglera Doe Boy

When it comes to seamlessly interweaving luxury and innovation with creative artistry, the new Hennessy Limited Editions by LeBron James does not disappoint. Capturing the essence of timeless quality, the collection was brought to life through the creative eye of basketball legend LeBron James.

The V.S. collection can be seen as a nod to greatness and the pursuit of excellence — a fitting tribute from Hennessy as the brand continues to mould the crossroads where art, luxury, and culture meet.

South African hop-hop artists and well-known Friend of the House, Magelera Doe Boy, recently received a special delivery to mark the launch of this collection in SA. The exclusive gift, which featured a unique basketball-shaped shaker and a note from LeBron himself, was featured on Maglera’s social channels through a curated content shoot.

We sat down with Maglera, born Tokelo Mayakhe, during his shoot for the Hennessy Limited Editions by LeBron James campaign to get thoughts on the collection and the overall experience with the cognac brand.

“On this shoot, we’re covering the arrival of Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by LeBron James in the market. I see the collection as a celebration of high-end meets urban culture,” said Maglera. “The look and feel of this campaign – bring Hennessy’s world closer to ours. It’s a lifestyle statement, one that feels like a seamless fit for our culture and spirit.”

Beyond the South African shores, Maglera also represented SA at the 2024 Hennessy Cypher in Nigeria, where he shared a stage with top African talents like Sarkodie, Didi B, Young Lunya, and Ladipoe.

This experience, as Maglera explained, allowed him to bring an authentic slice of South African slang, sounds, and style to a global audience. “Rapping at the cypher wasn’t just about delivering lyrics,” he reflected. “It was about showing what street culture in South Africa sounds like, giving people an authentic experience of our lifestyle and showing it off on a global stage.

So, how does music and spirits interconnect? Maglera explained, “I think music is spiritual. I believe alcohol is not just called a spirit for its alchemy. In our culture as black people, xa sithethe namadlozi [when we talk to the ancestors], we take alcohol, we spill it on the ground and we say ‘camagu’ [which is a way of giving recognition and praise to those who walked before us]. I learned this from the Xhosa side of my family. So, in essence, alcohol not only signifies something you drink for enjoyment, but it will always put people in the space to have fun and to celebrate, just like music.”

Maglera’s journey with Hennessy is focused on building a legacy. As a Friend of the House since the beginning of this year, the rapper recalls his first encounter with Hennessy as a young adult, emphasising how the brand has come to symbolise more than just a spirit. “I’ve always seen Hennessy as part of hip-hop. It’s not just a drink; it’s something that speaks to spirit and soul, much like music does. We honour it in our way, and it’s always in spaces of joy and connection.”

As the Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by LeBron James enters the South African market, it brings with it a celebration of art, craftsmanship, and culture – creating the ultimate invitation to experience a legacy and embrace a shared pursuit of excellence.

