Discovery Vitality celebrates one million South Africans joining parkrun

Supported by Discovery Vitality, parkrun has become a cornerstone for South Africans seeking to get active and improve their health within a fun, welcoming community.

This November, parkrun South Africa achieved a historic milestone as the one millionth participant joined its event series. Since its inception in 2011 with just eight events, parkrun has grown into a nationwide movement hosting over 220 events every week, including 62 in Gauteng.

“Vitality’s partnership with parkrun is grounded in a shared commitment to helping South Africans live healthier, longer, and better lives,” said Dr Mosima Mabunda, Vitality’s Chief Clinical Officer. “To reach one million participants is an incredible testament to the power of community and movement. Every week, we see individuals and families embracing the benefits of regular exercise, which is crucial for improving our country’s health and well-being.”

Since its launch, South Africans have crossed the finish line at parkrun more than 13.4 million times. Over 60,000 volunteers have helped grow parkrun into a community-driven network across every province. parkrun registrations peaked in 2017, with nearly a quarter of a million sign-ups, and 2024 is on track to bring the highest numbers since 2019 and Discovery Vitality is glad to have played an important role in expanding parkrun’s reach.

Bruce Fordyce, President of parkrun South Africa, shared his excitement: “From 29 people at our first event to over a million now, parkrun’s growth has been amazing. We’re only just beginning. There are millions more South Africans who can benefit from parkrun and feel the joy of being part of such an inclusive community.”

With this milestone, parkrun saw record participation across the country, with South Africans of all backgrounds coming together to enjoy health, friendship, and the shared goal of leading healthier lives.

“This milestone is even more meaningful given that we recently celebrated World Diabetes Day on the 14th of November,” said Dr Mabunda. “One of the key levers to reduce the risk of diabetes and its complications is regular physical activity. By sponsoring parkrun and increasing access to physical activity for all South Africans, we are playing our part in reducing the burden of diabetes. With every parkrun, we’re helping South Africans build a habit of being active. This milestone reflects how much we can achieve when we work together, and we’re excited about what comes next.”