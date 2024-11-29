French brand, Decathlon, to grow South-African presence with a new first-of-its-kind store at Mall of Africa

The store is the first in SA to showcase the new global corporate identity

Decathlon unveils its newest store in South Africa at the iconic Mall of Africa on November 29, 2024. The store launch aligns with Decathlon’s vision to create a safe, inclusive and accessible space for all types of sports enthusiasts to explore and enrich their lives with the right sporting gear and experiences. This store is the first store in the country to embody Decathlon’s refreshingly new global purpose – “Move People Through the Wonders of Sport.” As part of this evolution, Decathlon will showcase its dynamic and forward-looking identity and the new “orbit” logo in South Africa.

Founded in 1976, Decathlon is a global leader in sports retail with over 1700 stores across 70 countries. The brand is dedicated to moving people with the wonders of sport by offering a wide range of technical, high-quality sporting goods. With a mission aligned with promoting health and wellness in South Africa, Decathlon encourages individuals of all skill levels to engage in sports and lead active lifestyles.

Monique Steenekamp, Marketing and Communications Leader at Decathlon SA, shared her enthusiasm about the opening: “We are incredibly excited to open our new store at the Mall of Africa. We aim to transform Decathlon South Africa’s footprint with our new global concept and provide our customers with a unique in-store experience from our sleek fixtures, technical and interactive showrooms and a vast selection of sportswear and equipment for every South African, from beginners to seasoned athletes. This will be our 4th store in South Africa.

“We are also thrilled to showcase our new global purpose of ‘Moving People Through the Wonders of Sport’ with the launch of this store. Decathlon’s striking new brand identity reflects our ambition while celebrating its past. Along with a dynamic blue, it now welcomes a new brand icon – ‘The Orbit’ – expressing movement, the ambition to reach new heights, and circularity, which is at the heart of Decathlon’s sustainable business model,” added Steenekamp.

Spanning over 1,000 sqm, the store boasts an extensive selection with a special focus on South African favourites like Hiking, swimming and padel. This store will give you access to more than 30 sports and over 2000 products. Beyond its size and product range, what truly sets this store apart is its embodiment of Decathlon’s new brand vision, encapsulated in the tagline ‘READY TO PLAY?’ and a fresh design concept that elevates the shopping experience with innovative layouts and interactive spaces.



The Mall of Africa, South Africa’s premier shopping destination, aligns with Decathlon’s core values of community engagement. In this spirit, Decathlon South Africa has introduced an exciting new membership programme that allows customers to earn points effortlessly. Points can be accumulated through in-store or online purchases, participating in weekly sports activities, attending Decathlon events, and much more. These points can then be converted to vouchers that can be used for your in-store purchases (additional information is available on the website).

The new Decathlon store is conveniently located on the ground floor, opposite H&M, and will operate during regular mall trading hours.

For more information on Decathlon and to see the online offering in South Africa, please visit the local website here.

About Decathlon

In 1976, when Decathlon came into being, it was created out of friendship between sports lovers who wanted everyone to enjoy the benefits and fun of being active. But today, the brand has evolved into a global company with more than 100,000 teammates and more than 1,700 stores across 70 countries and regions, offering sporting equipment for 80 sports.

Understanding that the world is changing rapidly with innovation and technology evolving at lightspeed and creating ripple effects like stress and pressure along with sedentarism and overconsumption, Decathlon shares the belief that sport has a vital role to play in helping societies to be healthier and happier as it helps one reconnect with humanity, the planet, and one’s physical self.