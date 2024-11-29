Let Xiaomi keep you connected and safe this festive season with smart tech deals at Takealot.com

Experience the convenience, safety and connectedness Xiaomi and Takealot.com bring to your home

It’s almost the end of the year which means it’s time to upgrade your home connectivity and security systems. This festive season, Xiaomi and Takealot have partnered to spoil you with three amazing deals to keep you connected and safe.

1. Xiaomi Mi AX3200 Dual Band Wireless Router

Ideal for homes and offices, the Xiaomi Mi AX3200 Dual Band Wireless Router delivers high-speed internet with advanced features to meet your unique connectivity demands.

The AX3200 brings Wi-Fi 6 technology to your home and delivers nearly twice the speed of standard AC1200 routers. For smooth HD streaming, seamless gaming and fast downloads you can rely on a dual-band design that gives combined wireless speeds of up to 3202 Mbps across 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies.

Powered by dual-core quad-threaded processors running at up to 1.35GHz, the AX3200 handles multiple devices and high-bandwidth tasks with ease. The router uses MU-MIMO technology to connect its antennas to multiple devices simultaneously while reducing network congestion and maintaining consistent performance.

With OFDMA technology, the router sends data to multiple devices in a single transmission, cutting latency and boosting efficiency. Beamforming technology directs the Wi-Fi signal toward connected devices to improve coverage and reliability.

Was R1,399.00 now R1,099.00 at Takealot.com (Save 21%)

2. Xiaomi C200 Smart Camera

The Xiaomi C200 Smart Camera offers high-definition security with a 1920x1080p resolution for sharp and smooth video. It adapts effectively to changing light conditions, while infrared LEDs provide clear night vision to help monitor your home at night.

With a dual motor head, the camera rotates for a full 360° horizontal view and a 106° vertical view to cover all angles. AI and deep learning technology power unmatched accuracy in human detection. The camera stores recorded footage securely in encrypted cloud storage and protects your data during transmission.

Pre-installed with a rotation base, the camera fits on surfaces like tables, windows or ceilings. You can control the C200 with voice commands through smart display devices and smart speakers compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Was R899.00 now R599.00 at Takealot.com (Save 34%)

3. Xiaomi Outdoor Camera CW300

The Xiaomi Outdoor Camera CW300 features a 4MP camera with an f/1.6 large-aperture lens and delivers 2.5K ultra-clear picture quality for sharp, detailed images, even when zoomed in.

At night, white light activates on detection of human movement and is able to show colour images in low-light conditions. The dual-motor pan-tilt-zoom design supports 360° rotation via a smartphone for wide-angle monitoring. With an IP66 rating, the camera withstands rain, dust and harsh weather.

The device uses local AI for fast, accurate human detection without cloud processing. It tracks and records movement automatically and sends real-time alerts and alarms through the Mi Home/Xiaomi Home app.

The CW300 triggers flashing lights and loud alarms to deter intruders when activated. The high-sensitivity microphone and speaker, clarified by AI noise cancellation, deliver clear audio in outdoor settings.

The camera supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and includes an Ethernet port for stable connections. Its built-in security chip protects data with financial-grade encryption.

Was R1,399.00 now R1,199.00 at Takealot.com (Save 14%)

Head out for a well-deserved December getaway confident that your home is secure with these amazing deals from Xiaomi. While you enjoy family time or a peaceful retreat, Xiaomi keeps an eye on your property, sending real-time alerts if something unusual happens. Forgot to lock the door? Check your live feed remotely. Want to reassure yourself everything is fine back home? A quick glance at the app provides peace of mind. Xiaomi offers more than security; we simplify life, so you can focus on what matters most, knowing your home is protected with intelligent, user-friendly technology.