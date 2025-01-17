International Commodity Summit 2025 establishes South Africa as the global leader in commodity exports

Global business leaders are rushing to book tickets for this monumental first-of-its-kind commodity sector event that’s held in Cape Town on the 14th of July 2025.

An invisible industry, previously wrapped in secrecy and shielded by non-disclosure agreements has recently been exposed by a seemingly ruthless force that’s about to tear the veil off for good!

The International Commodity Summit 2025 is rapidly approaching, and for the sudden influx of global business leaders that are pouring in to the country, this presents an unparalleled opportunity.

Attendees hail from North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania to bear witness to this behemoth of an event covering every commodity industry in existence. The event spans agriculture, chemicals, construction, energy, metals & minerals, manufacturing, recycling, textiles, and the supporting banking and logistics services.

Set to take place from July 14 to 17 at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa, the International Commodity Summit promises to be the largest commodity sourcing event in the Southern Hemisphere. Drawing over 10,000 visitors from around the world, this summit serves as a critical platform for businesses across the commodity value chain to network, collaborate, and drive innovation.

With the exclusive Exhibitors Gala Hosted by South African rugby legend Victor Matfield, the event includes 200+ high profile leaders, government heads, and influential figures. Attendees range from directors and CEOs to farmers and miners, with a strong representation of decision-makers.

What does this mean for South African businesses?

This prestigious gathering promises to be a pivotal moment for the entire commodity sector.

Sponsors benefit from strategic brand placement, media exposure, and exclusive networking events.

Exhibitors can showcase their products to an engaged audience, generate leads, and access new markets.

Invite-only galas, industry awards, and thematic receptions ensure targeted connections.

The event emphasizes rapid decision-making and trade facilitation, promoting global exports and production.

“Opportunity windows close. They last for a couple of days and then they’re gone,” says Hibarri CEO, Anje Kruger. “I always look for a gap in the market, and when I see one, I take it. Many people are sitting around and waiting for next year, next week, next month. This year, instead of waiting, we created a gap in the market, and if I tell you who has taken it so far, you’ll find ways to get your foot through the door.”

Farms, mines, energy, construction companies and everything in between will have an opportunity to sell their commodities to the rest of the world at this world changing event.

The Internaoffers unsurpassable opportunities for deal-making, brand promotion, and strategic partnerships. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and trade.

50% of all South African farm produce is currently being exported, and a further 70% of all mining industry commodities are being sold to foreign buyers. These commodities are currently flowing through the hands of trading houses, otherwise known as “middlemen”. This significantly slows down the speed of sales, increases the price, and leaves the producer hungry despite their efforts.

The middlemen are based outside of the country with entities registered in foreign jurisdictions. Trading houses consequently absorb the majority of the profits into foreign countries, thus leaving South Africa impoverished through indirect profit absorption. This dynamic is about to change.

With the help of the International Commodity Summit, farmers will finally be able to sell their corn directly to the international buyer, and will not need the middleman at all.

Iron ore mines can access trade deals that previously would only have been won by the major traders.

Chemical manufacturers and fertilizer companies can finally make use of African Free Trade agreements to increase their footprint.

Manufacturers can reach an international audience, and the world of commodities keeps turning.

“South Africa has the capacity to become a global procurement powerhouse,” says Vice President of Hibarri, Cherrylee Samson. “Hibarri is built around commodities and providing access to markets for farmers, miners and manufacturers of commodities. The event is not our gift to South Africa, it is our duty,” she continues. “Africa is a commodity giant. If you’re not taking advantage of the opportunities here, you’re losing out on the world’s richest continent, while literally sitting on top of a gold mine.”

South Africa, with its rich natural resources, and the largest economy on the African continent, stands ready to lead the world in this crucial domain. What has previously been recognized as a spread out system of unrelated industries, has been integrated and united as a result of the International Commodity Summit.

“We did not create the commodity sector,” says Hibarri CEO, Anje Kruger. “We simply integrated it. We amplified it. It has always been a matter of time. Trade is an ecosystem.”

This summit is more than just a conference; it’s a dynamic convergence of visionaries. Government officials, industry titans, and innovative thinkers will gather to explore the next stages in the commodity market.

The stage will be filled with known leaders having controversial discussions about the influence of AI in the commodity sector, government policymaking discussions and intergovernmental trade agreements, that will all be found on stage, as the whole world watches live.

From the integration of blockchain technology into supply chains to the harnessing of humanoid robots for resource exploration, the discussions will be both insightful and impactful.

For CEOs and business owners, attending the summit offers a unique chance to network, learn, collect leads, buy, sell, invest, launch their products, promote their commodities to a qualified audience, and contribute to a larger purpose.

With over 100 speakers, more than 15 ministries, 3 banks and a long list of exhibitors, this event stands positioned to be one of the largest South Africa has ever seen.

“We’re inviting smelters, foundries, power stations, fmcg, food and beverage companies, traders, wholesalers and other buyers from all over the world. Every buyer in the world will know and understand that South Africa is a competitive country, and that we ARE the country of origin,” says CEO, Anje Kruger.

What about sanctions, BRICS and other geopolitical tensions?

The purpose of the summit is to promote fair trade and exports. The ICS2025 team has pledged to provide access to markets for commodity producers of all kinds. There will be no intervention of geopolitical matters, but the stage is filled with heated discussions and promises to handle the supply chain disruptions that make trade difficult for commodity exporters globally.

The International Commodity Summit 2025 is a catalyst for change, both commercially and politically. It’s a testament to South Africa’s leadership in the commodity sector and a beacon for those who aspire to shape the future of this vital industry.

“This is definitely one of the most challenging things we’ve ever done. That being said, we’re positive about Africa, and we’ve been fortunate to receive support from so many powerful institutions that believe in Africa too.” Kruger continues.

What’s next?

The African commodity sector is being exposed as one of the most influential and prominent sectors in the world. With South Africa being one of the world’s largest commodity exporters by volume, we’re about to see a monumental shift in the country’s reputation, and the reputation of Africa as the Mother Continent, providing food and resources to the rest of the world.

As leaders from all over the globe rush to get access, we urge them to collaborate with fellow African businessmen and women, and find ways to access the abundant resources present on African soil.

The emergence of South Africa’s commodity sector has slowly and surely been growing for the past two decades. Today, this sector is rapidly expanding with a sudden upward trajectory, as the International Commodity Summit continues to give impetus to the movement, and has already secured attendance from more than 25 countries and continues to grow to a size that surpasses any event we’ve seen before.

