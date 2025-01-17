January 20 is the embodiment of national grief, as well as the invincible will of the Azerbaijani people

January 20, 1990, is one of the most tragic yet simultaneously heroic and valiant chapters in the history of the Azerbaijani people. This is how the National leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev once characterized the events of January 20. With wise foresight, he said that, as time passes, the significance of these events in the history of the Azerbaijani people would only become more evident. However, the truth is that January 20, 1990, became a turning point in the life of the Azerbaijani people.

During the night of January 19-20, 1990, the Soviet Army, supported by contingents of internal troops and special forces, launched a military assault on Azerbaijan with the aim of forcibly suppressing the national independence movement. This aggression resulted in the massacre of civilians in Baku, Sumgayit, Lankaran, and Neftchala, claiming the lives of women, children, and the elderly. As a result of this military intervention, 147 civilians were killed and 744 were seriously injured. On January 21, 1990, immediately after the tragedy, at the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan in Moscow, National leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev was able to break through the Soviet regime’s information blockade, revealing this heinous crime against the Azerbaijani people and conveying the truth about the massacres to the world community.

On January 20, 1990, the Azerbaijani people sacrificed their first martyrs in the name of freedom and independence. The heroic sons and daughters of the Motherland, who gave their lives for liberty, etched a new and enduring chapter in the heroic chronicles of the Azerbaijani people. National unity and national dignity triumphed over weapons, and this remains one of the most important moments of January 20. Azerbaijan has been an independent state for more than 30 years. The difficult but glorious path that began in 1990 reached its most glorious peak with the Karabakh Victory. Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia were liberated as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020. The youth, who visited the Alley of Martyrs in their childhood, wrote a heroic epic and restored the territorial integrity of the country.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev praised the courage and service to the Motherland of the martyrs of January 20 as follows: “The memory of all the martyrs of January 20, who sacrificed themselves for the freedom and independence of the Motherland, must live forever in our hearts. I believe that today’s independent, strong Azerbaijan is the greatest asset of our people. Our martyrs have great merit in this matter. This must never be forgotten.”

Hundreds of Azerbaijanis were killed and were seriously injured that night on January 20. Today, it is universally acknowledged that January 20 is etched in the history of Azerbaijan as both a day of tragedy and heroism. The mass funerals of the martyrs showed the world not only grief but also the courage and unity of the Azerbaijani people in the name of a single cause.

It was through the bloodshed of that night that Azerbaijan took an important step toward restoring its state independence. The Alley of Martyrs has since become a sacred place for the Azerbaijani people. This place, located on one of the highest points in the capital, Baku, is the embodiment of national grief, as well as the struggle and invincible will of the Azerbaijani people.

Today, 35 years later, the Azerbaijani people see more clearly the place of January 20 in our history, as the great leader Heydar Aliyev predicted. Views on the events of “Bloody January” are becoming increasingly significant for the Azerbaijani people over time.

Whereas in the past, the Azerbaijani people only regretted it and mourned the martyrs today their hearts are filled with a boundless sense of pride. Each Azerbaijani honors the memory of the January 20 martyrs with profound respect and reverence, for it is through their heroism that the Azerbaijani people forged the path to freedom. Karabakh was liberated from occupation through the sacrifice of the martyrs’ blood. Today, the national flag of Azerbaijan proudly waves over Shusha, Fizuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin. For this, the people of Azerbaijan are deeply grateful to the courageous army, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Azerbaijani soldier, and the heroic martyrs.

The people of Azerbaijan will forever hold the memory of their martyrs in deep respect and gratitude, honoring those who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of their cherished homeland.