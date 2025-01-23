Samsung Galaxy S25 series sets the standard for AI phones as a true AI companion

Pioneering the multimodal era with our most context-aware and personalised mobile experience

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25, setting a new standard as a true AI companion with our most natural and context-aware mobile experiences ever created. Introducing multimodal AI agents, the Galaxy S25 series is the first step in Samsung’s vision to change the way users interact with their phone – and with their world. A first-of-its-kind customised Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset delivers greater on-device processing power for Galaxy AI and superior camera range and control with Galaxy’s next-gen ProVisual Engine.

“The greatest innovations are a reflection of their users, which is why we evolved Galaxy AI to help everyone interact with their devices more naturally and effortlessly while trusting that their privacy is secured,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives.”

Our most intuitive and effortless mobile interactions yet

With One UI 7, the Galaxy S25 series is a true AI companion that understands the context of your needs and preferences and provides personalised AI experiences with privacy assured at every turn. It’s the starting point of a shared vision with Google to imagine Android with AI at the core, bringing together developers and partners from around the world.

AI agents with multimodal capabilities enable Galaxy S25 to interpret text, speech, images and videos for interactions that feel natural. Upgrades to Google’s Circle to Search make searching your phone screen more helpful, fast and contextual. Circle to Search now quickly recognises phone numbers, email and URLs on your screen, letting you call, email or visit a website with a single tap.

With Galaxy S25 series, you can also perform actionable searches with context-aware suggestions for next steps. Plus, Galaxy S25 makes it frictionless to switch between apps for quick follow-up actions, like sharing a GIF or saving event details.

Galaxy S25 also represents a breakthrough in natural language understanding, making everyday interactions easier. Simply ask and intuitively find a specific photo in Samsung Gallery or adjust the size of display fonts in Settings.

Just press and hold the side button to activate Gemini and perform seamless interaction across Samsung and Google apps, plus third-party apps such as Spotify. For example, find your favourite sports team’s season schedule and add it to Samsung Calendar – with a single command.

These intuitive interactions are elevated by expansions to Galaxy AI’s popular tools for communication, productivity and creativity. Galaxy S25 keeps calls organised with Call Transcript and summary. Writing Assist features such as summarising content or automatically formatting notes can be enabled where texts can be selected, without needing to switch between applications. Drawing Assist unlocks fresh ways to bring ideas to life through combinations of sketches, text or image prompts.

Hyper-personalised experiences with privacy secured

In the era of AI, personalisation goes hand-in-hand with privacy. On Galaxy S25, the Personal Data Engine powers personalised AI features by safely analysing your data on-device to deliver highly tailored experiences that reflect your preferences and usage patterns. These insights enable tailored experiences such as searching for an old photo in the Gallery using natural language, or being guided through the day with Now Brief, which proactively offers suggestions accessible via Now Bar on the lock screen. All personalised data is kept private and secured by Knox Vault. Combined with enhanced on-device processing capabilities, this creates a powerful, protected AI experience that is unique to Galaxy.

Galaxy S25 also introduces post-quantum cryptography, safeguarding personal data against emerging threats that could increase as quantum computing evolves.

Because there is no privacy without holistic security, One UI 7 laid the groundwork for these innovations by introducing an extra, fortified layer of device safety designed for the age of AI and hyper-connectivity. Additional updates include added Maximum Restrictions settings, enhanced Theft Protection, and a new Knox Matrix dashboard to monitor the security status across a connected device ecosystem.

Galaxy’s most powerful performance ever

The Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy. With unique customisations by Galaxy, this is the most powerful processor ever on Galaxy S series, delivering a performance boost of 40% in NPU, 37% in CPU and 30% in GPU compared to previous generation. This power fuels the Galaxy S25 series’ ability to process more AI experiences on-device without compromise, including previously cloud-based AI tasks such as Generative Edit.

Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies worked together to customise the Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy. The Galaxy S25 series features advanced, efficient AI image processing with ProScaler to achieve a 40% improvement in display image scaling quality, while incorporating custom technology with Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) embedded within the processor using Galaxy IP to enable greater display power efficiency.

Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy is also equipped with Vulkan Engine and improved Ray Tracing, which makes for smoother and more realistic mobile gaming.

All intense device usage and AI processing run smoothly thanks to changed heat dissipation structure with 40% larger vapor chamber and a tailored thermal interface material (TIM) that delivers extra improvement in thermal efficiency.

Unleashing truly pro creation

The Galaxy S25 series delivers ultra-detailed shots at every range with high resolution sensors and ProVisual Engine, setting a new standard for mobile photography. With a new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor upgraded from the previous 12MP, Galaxy S25 Ultra provides exceptional clarity and vibrancy.

10-bit HDR recording is now applied by default, offering four times richer colour expression compared to 8-bit. Galaxy S25 can thus capture details in any lighting conditions. Plus, low-light videos have never been clearer than with Galaxy S25. Based on powerful processor, Galaxy S25 analyses movement and time to reduce noise more effectively. This integration allows detecting both moving and static objects with greater precision, ensuring sharper, cleaner footage in any scenario.

Galaxy S25 also introduces a range of tools once limited to specialised software, making advanced editing accessible for all.

Now anyone can be a pro at editing photos and videos. Audio Eraser simplifies the removal of unwanted noise in videos. By isolating categories of sounds – including voices, music, wind, nature, crowd and noise – you can control what to tone down or eliminate entirely.

For a DSLR-like experience on mobile, Galaxy S25 introduces depth-of-field control with Virtual Aperture, integrated into the popular Expert RAW. Galaxy S25 also elevates cinematic creativity with Galaxy Log, enabling precise colour grading options for more professional video production.

Portrait Studio has also been enhanced, allowing users to create personalised avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions. Filters introduces new analog-style filters, delivering film-like aesthetic for their photos and videos.

Durable design embracing a more circular approach

The Galaxy S25 series builds upon Galaxy’s ‘Essential Design’ grounded in ‘Simple, Impactful and Emotive’ elements. Galaxy S25 Ultra refines this essence into the slimmest, lightest and most durable Galaxy S series yet, with a rounded edge for a comfortable grip that complements the series’ aesthetic identity.

Galaxy S25 Ultra features durable titanium and the new Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2, a first-of-its-kind material that is more durable than glass. It combines Corning’s glass-ceramic with a proprietary anti-reflective surface treatment, helping to ensure advanced drop protection alongside anti-reflection surface treatment and scratch resistance.

Every external component of Galaxy S25+ and S25 now includes at least one recycled material, as their metal frame incorporates recycled armor aluminum for the first time.

In addition, while every Galaxy S25 series device uses a minimum of 50% recycled cobalt for its battery, Galaxy S25 will be the first Galaxy smartphone to feature batteries made with recycled cobalt sourced from previous Galaxy devices or the batteries discarded during the manufacturing process. Samsung goes through multiple stages with its like-minded partners, from extracting cobalt from used batteries to re-using the recycled cobalt for the batteries of Galaxy S25.

Combined with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, the Galaxy S25 series ensures a reliable and optimised performance over a longer lifespan.

For greater peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage for accidental damage, repairs, and replacements, ensuring peace of mind for Galaxy users. Plus, Samsung is introducing the New Galaxy Club. For users who love having the latest technology, this flexible subscription model is designed to make owning and upgrading Galaxy devices more convenient than ever. Regional details and availability will be announced at a later date.

The Galaxy S25 series will be available for pre-order from 23 January to 13 February 2025. Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Gray. Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be available in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icyblue and Mint.For more information about the Galaxy S25 series, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, SamsungMobilePress.com or Samsung.com.

