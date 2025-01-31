Abalimi Bezekhaya farmers

“The basket of food that keeps on giving in Khayelitsha“

The customers, farmers and community of Khayelitsha have lauded the services and products provided by Abalami Bezekhaya, a voluntary organisation established in 1982. Its programmes combat poverty by growing food sustainably, using organic methods and assisting residents to set up home and community gardens, while providing support in production planning, soil infrastructure, planning harvests, access to seeds and seedlings, vegetable transportation and financial services to be able to run micro-farms.

Says Mrs Alice Minnie, a local resident, “I grew up and live in Khayelitsha. Four years ago, I googled a nursery close to my home and Abalimi Bezekhaya popped up. I have been buying here ever since. The products are fresh and the service is great – I love that all their produce is organic too. In the past, I used to travel to Somerset-West to buy seedlings. I now save on transport and get the products I need right at my doorstep. Their compost and fertiliser are great for the soil and I have a healthy and productive garden at home. Gardening is an activity I now enjoy very much.”

The organisation began as a greenery project due to the lack of trees in Khayelitsha at the time. It progressed to a food garden for the community as they could not plant trees on hungry stomachs. Later, home gardens were introduced to the community for food consumption. Today, they have 52 community gardens and over 3 000 household gardens feeding families and generating incomes.

Ms Babalwa Mpayipeli, the Project Manager at Abalimi says, “We have now even established a market for our home farmers at Harvest of Hope (HOH). HOH markets and sells the vegetables on behalf of the farmers within all our townships, from Khayelitsha through to Nyanga. That way our farmers not only have enough to eat but the surplus can be sold to generate income.” She explains that the crops are grown according to a demand seasonal plan, this ensures they grow the vegetables and herbs that are in demand and secures constant income. “We provide training at very affordable rates thanks to our contributors, who fund and

subsidise the training and start up food garden packs,” she says. One such contributor is the National Development Agency (NDA), a poverty eradication agency of the government, who have funded us over a period.

Recently, their funding of R311 623,57 has supported five community gardens and improved their sustainability through increased productivity and consistent income through sales for 32 farmers. “The NDA funding model identifies compliant organisations with the ability to provide sustainable skills development programmes that lead to job creation and income generation opportunities. Organisations like Abalimi Bezekhaya and communities are already doing the work. Ours is to contribute to their growth and sustainability,” says Mr Thabani Buthelezi, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the NDA.



Babalwa engages Minister Tolashe on Abalimi Bezekhaya operations

Another customer who purchased plants, vegetables and herbs says she relies on Abalimi to renew her garden at the beginning of each year for her supply of fresh produce in her home. Over the years, Abalimi has also become a beacon of hope for students who need practical skills in various agricultural fields including agronomy, food production and soil science.



Food garden in Khayelitsha

Asinathi Ntsondwa, who holds an advanced Diploma in Horticulture from Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), began her 2-year Graduate Programme arranged by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture in 2023. She is due to finish her practicals this year at Abalimi.

Another graduate, Sinovuyo Sobopha, who studied agronomy says, “I did not know anything when I arrived here, I have now learnt so much including growing organic vegetables. I admire this organisation. Not only do they assist us, but they also do a phenomenal job of producing farming entrepreneurs in townships from grassroots levels. It is incredible to watch the growth of the farmers from the time they first receive their training. They also source funds for underprivileged farmers, giving them a lease on life. This has been rewarding to experience”.

Abalimi also participates in international exchange programmes with countries like Germany, bringing in students to gain experience, including learning about how crops grow in different climates and how to integrate plants and gardens into communities.