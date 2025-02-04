A major boost for entrepreneurship in Johannesburg: Wits Business School signs agreement with the Services SETA

Professor Maurice Radebe, Head & Director: Wits Business School and Mr Andile Sipengane, Acting CEO: SSETA

The Services SETA, the largest sector education and training authority in South Africa, has pledged a significant sum of money to help launch the Wits Crucible – a new Centre for Entrepreneurship located in the Johannesburg CBD. The building, 47 Main Street, was handed over to Wits University by the previous owners, Anglo American, in June 2024.

This unique public-private-academia initiative will provide much needed support for young innovators and business owners, and therefore address the major problem of youth unemployment. Along with other stakeholders, including Jozi My Jozi, we are working hard to turn the Joburg CBD into a thriving local economy!



