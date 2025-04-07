Building Wealth Relies on Personalised Financial Advice

In a world filled with contradictory advice—where “fortune favours the brave” clashes with “better safe than sorry” Momentum’s new campaign makes one thing clear: when it comes to financial advice, context is everything.

Launched on Sunday 6 April, the campaign kicks off with a bold television commercial (TVC) that challenges the idea of universal financial wisdom. Instead, it positions personalised, context-aware advice as the cornerstone of success. But the TVC is just the beginning. Over the next couple of months, the #AdviceForSuccess campaign will ignite a nationwide conversation about how financial advice, when shaped by your life, your needs, and your dreams, can create clarity and unlock real progress and wealth.

The campaign forms part of Momentum’s long-term strategy to aggressively own the space of financial advice in South Africa. It aims to challenge the status quo by illustrating how understanding the context behind your financial decisions can lead to more meaningful outcomes.

“When we looked at the findings from the 2024 Momentum Group Bureau of Market Research household finance survey. Nearly 77% of South African households said they don’t receive any formal financial advice—they rely solely on their own knowledge, or that of family and friends. Only 9% turn to a certified financial adviser. Yet, those who do work with a professional adviser have household wealth levels that significantly exceed those who don’t,” said Qhawekazi Mdikane, Executive Head of Momentum Brand. “This tells us that access to quality advice isn’t just helpful—it’s a financial multiplier.”

The insight driving this campaign is simple but powerful: everyone’s version of success is personal. So is their journey to get there. The only way to offer financial guidance that works is to start by understanding that unique context.

The campaign leans into Momentum’s philosophy that advice should never be generic or one-size-fits-all. Instead, it should be grounded in an honest assessment of each client’s situation—free from bias, aligned to their dreams, and guided by financial expertise.

“Debt, savings, investments—none of these exist in isolation,” added Mdikane. “The role of a great financial adviser is to connect the dots in a way that makes sense for you. That’s what our campaign sets out to highlight: not all advice is created equal. A financial adviser is akin to a specialist in their field who can provide specialised care of your finances. And when that advice meets your context, that’s when it unlocks real impact.”

Developed in partnership with award-winning agency The Odd Number and acclaimed director Thina Zibi, the TVC reflects the campaign’s central theme with powerful visuals and thought-provoking narration. It uses familiar idioms to highlight the contradictory nature of traditional advice, ultimately underscoring that success begins with a clear head—and a clear, contextualised financial plan.

“Watching a vision come to life through the synergy of creative minds is truly fulfilling. From the initial brief to the spirited debates over the script and casting, all the way to the final cut—it’s a testament to the power of teamwork. Every single detail shapes the brand narrative,” said Mdikane.

More than a marketing campaign, #AdviceForSuccess signals Momentum’s commitment to reshaping how South Africans think about advice—and to making professional financial guidance more accessible, inclusive, and impactful.