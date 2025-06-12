2025 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz: A three-day celebration of African and global jazz

Africa’s premier jazz event, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, returns in 2025 with a bold, expanded vision, offering three full days of live music, artistic innovation, and global collaboration. From 26 – 28 September, the Sandton International Convention Centre in Johannesburg will transform into a vibrant hub for jazz lovers, featuring over 60 musicians from 15 countries across three continents.

A Festival of Firsts and Fresh Voices

For the first time, the festival extends to three days, deepening its commitment to jazz’s enduring spirit and highlighting the music’s African roots and collaborative culture. This year’s programming puts virtuoso women at the forefront, celebrating both legendary icons and rising stars.

“We are excited about where younger musicians are taking the music, whilst acknowledging the incredible voices of leading women of the music today,” says Mantwa Chinoamadi, CEO at T-Musicman, the festival’s producer.

Four Stages

The festival’s expertly curated four-stage layout promises a journey through jazz’s many moods, from intimate performances to grand ensemble spectacles.

Dinaledi Stage: The Dinaledi Stage highlights include:

Esperanza Spalding (USA): Multi-GRAMMY-winning bassist and composer, performing works inspired by her collaboration with Brazilian legend Milton Nascimento.

Multi-GRAMMY-winning bassist and composer, performing works inspired by her collaboration with Brazilian legend Milton Nascimento. Thandi Ntuli (SA) with Blk Elijah & The Children Of Moroë: Featuring special guests Sipho Hotstix Mabuse and Om Alec Khaoli.

Featuring special guests Sipho Hotstix Mabuse and Om Alec Khaoli. Lakecia Benjamin (USA): Five-time GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist blending R&B, jazz, and funk.

Five-time GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist blending R&B, jazz, and funk. Nomfundo Xaluva (SA), Tshepo Mngoma (SA), Siya Makuzeni Big Band (SA), Steve Dyer (SA): Showcasing the depth of South African jazz talent.

Showcasing the depth of South African jazz talent. Andile Yenana and Cameron Ward: Standard Bank Young Artist alumni, representing the next generation of virtuosity.

Diphala Stage: For fans of straight-ahead jazz and improvisational mastery, the Diphala Stage features:

The Baylor Project (USA): Acclaimed husband-and-wife jazz duo from New York.

Acclaimed husband-and-wife jazz duo from New York. Hakan Basar Trio (Turkey), Najponk Trio (Czech Republic), Kyle Shepherd Trio (SA): Showcasing international perspectives and ensemble interplay.

Showcasing international perspectives and ensemble interplay. Jazzmeia Horn (USA): Rising star vocalist known for her imaginative performances.

Rising star vocalist known for her imaginative performances. Simon Denizart (Canada): French-Canadian pianist bringing melodic innovation.

French-Canadian pianist bringing melodic innovation. Siya “Jazzmatic” Charles (SA), Phinda Matlala (SA), and Ncesh Nonxishi (SA): Celebrating African spirituals and jazz’s expressive roots.

Conga Stage: the Conga Stage explores jazz’s Pan-African connections and global influences, featurinf

Oumou Sangaré (Mali): The iconic griot matriarch of Wassoulou music.

The iconic griot matriarch of Wassoulou music. Meshell Ndegeocello (USA): Genre-defying musical visionary.

Genre-defying musical visionary. Gabi Motuba (SA): Presenting “The Sabbath,” a testament to South African jazz innovation.

Presenting “The Sabbath,” a testament to South African jazz innovation. Alune Wade (Senegal), Steve Bedi (Ghana): Bringing West African rhythms and melodies.

Bringing West African rhythms and melodies. Ababhemu Quartet (SA/Den/Nor): A South African-Nordic collaboration.

A South African-Nordic collaboration. Fischermanns Orchestra (Switzerland): Large ensemble sound from Europe.

Large ensemble sound from Europe. Guitar Convergence (SA): Celebrating Mzansi’s unique guitar heritage with Moss Mogale, Vusi Mahlasela, and Billy Monama.

Celebrating Mzansi’s unique guitar heritage with Moss Mogale, Vusi Mahlasela, and Billy Monama. L’wei Netshivhale (SA): Storytelling through guitar rooted in the Limpopo river basin.

Mbira Stage: Cross-Genre Storytelling, the Mbira Stage offers a lighter, more contemporary vibe, blending jazz with soul, R&B, and African Soul:

José James Sings Badu (USA): Jazz vocalist reimagining Erykah Badu’s songbook.

Jazz vocalist reimagining Erykah Badu’s songbook. Amanda Black (SA), KB Motsilanyane (SA), Sylent Nqo (Zimbabwe), Tresor (DRC/SA), Velemseni (Eswatini), Leomile (Lesotho): Showcasing Africa’s diverse vocal talents.

Showcasing Africa’s diverse vocal talents. Berita, Mondli Ngcobo, Elaine, The Muses, Beyond Vocal (all SA): Powerful cultural storytelling through music.

Powerful cultural storytelling through music. Muneyi (SA): 2025 Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner, blending folk, indigenous, and contemporary sounds.

Honouring Heritage, Celebrating Innovation

Now in its 26th year, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz continues to honour its legacy while pushing boundaries. The festival is a testament to unbroken musical excellence, celebrating both heritage and the future of jazz in Africa and beyond.

Tickets and Discounts

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster:

Day Pass: R1,350

R1,350 2-Day Pass: R2,250 (Friday & Saturday or Saturday & Sunday)

R2,250 (Friday & Saturday or Saturday & Sunday) Weekend Pass: R3,250 (all three days)

Standard Bank cardholders receive up to 15% off (limit two tickets per person, subject to availability).

With a line-up that bridges continents, generations, and genres, the 2025 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is set to be a landmark event celebrating the ever-evolving sound of jazz and the powerful voices shaping its future.