Meet investors and close deals at AFSIC 2025

African Investments has released its Q2 2025 Deal Book to its global investor network, highlighting 65 high-quality investment opportunities spanning the African continent.

First launched in 2023 in partnership with AFSIC – Investing in Africa, the Deal Book series was developed to consolidate top opportunities showcased on the African Investments Dashboard into an accessible format for institutional and private investors. Initially introduced as an annual edition distributed at the AFSIC event, the initiative has since grown to include quarterly, sectoral and country-specific Deal Books.

To date, African Investments has profiled over 1000 opportunities across a broad range of sectors and deal sizes, reinforcing its position as a leading platform for discovering high-potential investments in Africa.

Rupert McCammon, Managing Director of African Investments Limited, says “We work closely with leading investment promotion agencies across Africa, as well as DFIs and other key players in Africa’s infrastructure system to highlight Africa’s most attractive investment opportunities, whether by business sector, geographic region or asset class. Organisations with a specific interest in an area of Africa’s investment universe should contact us to get more information on this initiative and how they can benefit from the ability to generate their own bespoke Deal Book.”

The African continent remains a compelling investment frontier. Investors are particularly drawn to Africa’s ability to leapfrog traditional systems through mobile banking and digital platforms, while the continent’s abundance of critical minerals and renewable energy potential further enhances its appeal.

AFSIC – Investing in Africa is at the forefront of this conversation, featuring expert-led panel discussions across critical sectors including fintech, infrastructure, power, sustainable development, banking, agriculture and broader investment and country-specific themes.

The event’s dynamic agenda is complemented by the AFSIC Deal Book and the African Investments Dashboard, Africa’s investment platform —a user-friendly digital platform that connects investors with curated opportunities aligned to their specific investment criteria. This tool addresses the growing demand for efficient, transparent access to Africa’s most compelling investments.

In addition, quickfire pitching during AFSIC’s “Meet the Investor” sessions provides a high-impact onsite platform where entrepreneurs and project developers present directly to active investors, facilitating meaningful engagement and accelerating deal flow across the continent. The African Investments team were delighted to receive such positive feedback from the companies below:

“The networking is unbelievable, the contacts that you get and the business opportunities, you can’t beat it. Anybody that seeking to do anything in Africa be it as an investor or a company seeking investment, or just networking, there’s no other event globally that I think will match AFSIC.”

Ralph Pecker, CEO at Paycode

“You make very good connections, you meet the right investors, and you have the opportunity to pitch your investment idea. For me this year the Quickfire session was a very good opportunity. I got to meet a lot of investors following the pitch of our $50m impact fund”

Olufunmi Adepoju, Managing Partner PearlMutual Consulting

“We included a couple of our more deep-tech technologies in the 2024 AFSIC Deal Book and the response has been phenomenal. I had meeting after meeting with investors yesterday. What a great conference”

Anita Nel, Chief Director – Innovation at Stellenbosch University

About AFSIC – Investing in Africa:

AFSIC – Investing in Africa has become perhaps Africa’s most important annual investment event. AFSIC is wholly focused on accelerating Africa’s economic emergence by matching investment opportunities in Africa transforming Africa’s business, trade and investment environment, sustainably growing Africa’s economy at a continental scale.

About African Investments Limited:

African Investments Limited, operates two multi award-winning digital platforms, the African Investments Dashboard (www.africaninvestments.ai), connecting global investors with curated, high-quality investment opportunities across Africa, and the Africa Business Opportunities Dashboard (www.businessopportunities.ai), which matches business, trade and investment opportunities across Africa covering all business objectives, products, sectors and countries in Africa.



