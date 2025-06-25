Vodacom Business named 2025 Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider of the Year

Vodacom Business has been voted winner of the Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider of the Year award for 2025 by MyBroadband, reaffirming its leadership in delivering advanced ICT solutions that drive digital transformation across South Africa’s business landscape.

This annual accolade recognises the provider offering the most comprehensive and effective telecommunications services to South African enterprises. Vodacom Business stood out for its strategic integration of cutting-edge technologies, robust infrastructure, large market presence and consistent client satisfaction.

The recipient of award is determined through an extensive survey of 783 executives and managers that influence the ICT purchasing decisions of their companies. Nearly a quarter of all respondents voted for Vodacom Business as their first choice for most trusted enterprise telecommunications provider.

“Vodacom Business is proud to be recognised as the Most Trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider for 2025,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, Director of Vodacom Business. “This achievement is a testament to our dedication to advancing our cutting-edge ICT solutions, ensuring excellent customer service, and expanding our reach to ensure that businesses of all sizes, in every industry, can succeed in our technology-driven world.”

Recent reports from GSMA highlight the widespread integration of ICT solutions across formal business sectors, with a particularly strong uptake in finance, logistics, and retail. Organisations are leveraging technologies such as cloud computing, enterprise software, and digital communication tools to drive efficiency and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Launched in February 2008, Vodacom Business’s extensive network of local and international points of presence, dedicated international bandwidth, and secure, carrier-grade data centres underpin its ability to deliver enterprise-grade connectivity and hosting solutions. These capabilities are further enhanced by its access to the broader Vodacom Group’s global resources.

Vodacom Business is dedicated to helping businesses tap into new opportunities, managing data from hundreds of millions of customers and serving clients, from government and large enterprises to SMEs.

Last year, the organisation was also voted South Africa’s most trusted Enterprise Telecommunications Provider according to the MyBroadband tech survey, showcasing the importance the organisation places on fostering relationships with its clients and being invested in the success of those who use its services. “It’s not just about being a service provider, it’s about co-creating solutions with our clients and partners that drive growth, efficiency, and long-term success. To this end, we are immensely grateful to our customers for their unwavering support on our journey to achieve this for the second year in a row. As we look ahead, we remain focused on driving digital transformation that not only supports business growth but also contributes to broader economic development. At the heart of everything we do is our purpose: to connect people and businesses to a better future through the power of technology,” concludes Proothveerajh.