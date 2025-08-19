A Decade in the Making, Armand de Brignac Introduces Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 5 as its Boldest Expression Yet

Assemblage No. 5 Debuts as a Rare and Refined Expression of 100% Pinot Noir, Inspiring a Culinary Collaboration with a Three Michelin-Starred Chef

Ten years ago, Armand de Brignac introduced its first Blanc de Noirs cuvée, an audacious interpretation of Pinot Noir that redefined the possibilities of Champagne. This year, the Maison proudly unveils the fifth chapter in that legacy, Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 5, the boldest, most expressive release yet, shaped by a decade of vision that dares to reimagine what Champagne can be. Assemblage No. 5 will be the first of Armand de Brignac’s Blanc de Noirs series to become available in South Africa, and Africa at large.

Crafted exclusively from 100% Pinot Noir grapes, Assemblage No. 5 is predominantly sourced from Premier and Grand Cru villages including Chigny-les-Roses and Verzenay, Verzy with a small portion of fruit from the Ville- sur-Arce region in Aube lending richness and pronounced red fruit aromas. This multi-vintage cuvée, composed of wines from 2014, 2015, and 2016, was aged for seven years on the lees. Only 8,165 bottles exist worldwide, each individually numbered and inscribed with its disgorgement date of August 21, 2024, underscoring its rarity and collectability.

“We built this brand from scratch,” said Shawn Carter, Founder of Armand de Brignac, “with a clear vision to create champagne of the highest quality and taste, with no compromises. Assemblage No. 5 is the result of years of patience, precision, and purpose. It’s bold, it’s rare, and it reflects the legacy we’ve been building bottle by bottle.”

In celebration of this milestone release, Armand de Brignac has partnered with a three Michelin-starred chef based in Champagne. Inspired by the complexity and character of Assemblage No. 5, the chef has created a bespoke tasting experience that showcases the Champagne’s incredible gastronomic range, from delicate, nuanced fare to bold, globally inspired cuisine. This extraordinary partnership is a testament to the wine’s versatility and ability to transcend the glass and elevate the table.

“Assemblage No. 5 is not simply another cuvée, it’s a celebration of legacy and a leap forward,” says Jasmin Allen, President and CEO of Armand de Brignac. “It honours a decade of craftsmanship while pushing the boundaries of what modern Champagne can be. With this release, we’re inviting the world to taste the artistry that defines our Maison.”

Each 750ml bottle is presented in Armand de Brignac’s signature lacquered wood gift box. Assemblage No. 5 is bottled at 12.5% ABV, recommended to be cellared at 53–54°F, and served at 47–48°F to fully reveal its depth and complexity.

“It’s a privilege to present this exceptional cuvée to the world,” said Monika Kaufman, Sommelier and President, Commercial Operations, North America for Armand de Brignac. “Assemblage No. 5 represents our commitment to setting new standards in the world of fine Champagne. We look forward to sharing the story behind this expression with our partners, press, and collectors as we continue to build on the legacy of Armand de Brignac.”

For more information on the release of Assemblage No. 5, please visit https://www.armanddebrignac.com/.

Tasting Notes:

Aromas of dried fruits, roasted almonds, and toasted nuts meet a rush of black fruits like plum, fig and black currant, while hints of exotic mango, papaya, and kiwi add captivating depth. Hints of salinity and iodine bring an invigorating clarity, and with time, layers of pastry cream, honey, orange blossom, and a touch of toasted coffee emerge. On the palate, intensity builds as fresh and candied black fruits blend with the zest of pink grapefruit for a multifaceted experience, while bergamot and the warmth of Italian Amaretti biscuit add depth.

Please drink responsibly.

About Armand de Brignac Champagne

Armand de Brignac Champagne is a range of prestige cuvées that offer uncompromising quality and taste. Drawing upon more than 250 years of experience in the region, the winemaking team create each distinctive champagne with exquisite attention to detail, including the selection of only the most emblematic vineyards, taking solely the first and freshest portion of the cuvée press and blending a unique trio of vintages. Each bottle is expertly finished by hand. A small and highly skilled team touches each bottle from pressing the fruit to departure from the cellars in France. The result is a champagne that echoes unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship. Find us at www.armanddebrignac.com and follow @armanddebrignac