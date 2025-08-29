ALGA partnership revolutionises gaming and lotteries landscape with inaugural CEO’s Forum – “The Black Table”

Johannesburg, South Africa – The African Lotteries and Gaming Association (ALGA) is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural CEO’s Forum under the theme of “The Black Table”, a groundbreaking Forum that converges the gaming and lotteries industry CEO’s, providing a unified platform for African stakeholders to maintain synergy for both the Lotteries & Gambling sectors operations.

In acknowledgment of the substantial potential and prospects within the African gaming and lottery sector, ALGA and Velex Advisory have initiated this groundbreaking endeavor, subsequent to the successful GTSA Conference convened in Nairobi, Kenya, in the early stages of 2025. This initiative aims to address the existing gap concerning unregulated gaming and lottery activities, as well as isolated cases of criminal activity, linked to illegal gambling in the continent. By establishing strategic partnerships with Velex Advisory and collaborating with our implementation partner, Ntiyiso Consulting Group, we are well-positioned to develop a transformative platform that promotes collaboration, innovation, and growth by bringing together industry leaders.

The CEO’s Forum – The Black Table, scheduled to take place from 1 – 4 September 2025, creating a conducive environment for esteemed leaders, visionaries, and experts from across Africa to share insights, forge meaningful policy inputs and drive continental change. This premier gathering aims to:

– Provide a unified platform for African gaming and lotteries stakeholders to converge and collectively address various industry challenges, fostering collaboration and innovation across the continent.

– Foster collaboration and knowledge sharing amongst African leaders.

– Addressing the various dangers and challenges posed by illegal gambling within communities, which encompasses the detrimental effects on public safety, the psychological health concerns faced by individuals engaged in such activities, and the likelihood of rising crime rates in the adjacent areas.

– Foster collaboration and knowledge sharing amongst African leaders to strengthen connections, drive innovation, and promote sustainable development that benefits the entire continent.

– Promote innovative thinking and solutions for the continent’s gaming and lotteries sector by fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders, encouraging the development of cutting edge technologies, and exploring sustainable practices that enhance user engagement and trust.

– Celebrate Africa’s rich cultural heritage and its incredible potential to shape the evolving global gaming and lotteries landscape, fostering a unique blend of traditional values and innovative practices that can inspire and engage diverse audiences worldwide.

The African Lotteries & Gaming Association, In partnership with Velex Advisory, a trusted consortium of professionals helping organizations navigate market entry, growth, and transformation with tailored advisory solutions. The Association is dedicated to establishing strategic synergy and providing guidance to shape the agenda and outcomes of the forum. As a strategic implementation partner, Ntiyiso Consulting Group, a prominent consultancy firm with extensive experience in supporting various industries across Africa, will assume a crucial role in bridging the continental divide by delivering innovative solutions that enable seamless communication and collaboration among industry leaders.

For further information & Media Enquiries about the CEO’s Forum – The Black Table, please contact:

African Lotteries & Gaming Association (ALGA)

Ms Gugu Mboweni – Director: HCM & Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +27 012 012 6402