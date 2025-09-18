Join Sneaker LAB in Protecting Hout Bay on World Cleanup Day

On World Cleanup Day on 20 September 2025, Sneaker LAB and Sentinel Ocean Alliance are inviting Cape Town to join a Hout Bay cleanup.

Sneaker LAB, the Cape Town-born global sneaker-care brand, is taking its sustainability mission beyond the shelves and onto the shoreline with a community cleanup in collaboration with Sentinel Ocean Alliance in Hout Bay on 20 September 2025.

Known for their probiotic sneaker care products, Sneaker LAB has built its brand on a philosophy of clean living, sustainability, and social upliftment. This initiative is a natural extension of that ethos, showing that care is not only about what you buy, but also how you show up for the planet.

Step Up for World Cleanup Day

The cleanup, held in celebration of World Cleanup Day, will bring together residents, youth groups, and local organisations to combat plastic waste and protect one of Cape Town’s most beautiful coastal communities from pollution.

World Cleanup Day is marked annually in over 190 countries, uniting millions of volunteers in collective action against plastic pollution. This year, Sneaker LAB is proud to prove that clean sneakers, clean communities, and a cleaner planet all begin with the same principle: care.

“World Cleanup Day is about showing what’s possible when communities come together,” says Matthew Tyler, Head of Marketing at Sneaker LAB. “As a brand, we’ve always believed that care should go beyond products, and World Cleanup Day gives us the chance to put that philosophy into practice and make a difference in our hometown.”

Choose Your Cleanup Spot in Hout Bay

Volunteers can choose from three public initiatives across Hout Bay, with a fourth closed initiative at the Hout Bay River:

Hout Bay Beach

The Hout Bay Beach cleanup will take place from 10:00, with volunteers meeting at the Sentinel Ocean Alliance. Participants will also stand a chance to win prizes from Sealand Gear, Sneaker LAB, Vans, Melt Studio, Yamaha, Eco Eats.

Fish on the Rocks (Youth-Led Cleanup)

The youth-led cleanup at Fish on the Rocks kicks off at 10:00, with the meeting point set at the Fish on the Rocks restaurant.

Football Field & Skatepark

The Football Field and Skatepark cleanup begins at 10:00, with volunteers meeting at the Eyethu Skatepark. Epic prizes are up for grabs and everyone is invited to join a skate session hosted by Vans and Sealand Gear.

Hout Bay River

The Hout Bay River cleanup will also begin at 10:00 but due to health and safety hazards, this will be a closed event. The cleanup will be led by Friends of the Rivers of Hout Bay, who will head up efforts to restore this critical waterway.

Bags, bibs, and gloves will be provided at all sites, and all intercepted waste will be collected and recycled through False Bay Trading Recycling, ensuring that nothing goes back into the ocean.

Click here to register to attend, and follow Sneaker LAB on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn to stay up to date with their latest initiatives.