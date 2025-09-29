Care as Cultural Currency: Jo Farah and the Global Rise of Sneaker LAB.

Discover how Jo Farah’s Sneaker LAB transformed sneaker care into a movement where fashion culture meets conscious living.

When Jo Farah launched Sneaker LAB in 2012, the fashion industry was on the cusp of being transformed by hypebeast culture. It was the year of Air Yeezy IIs, Virgil Abloh’s PYREX VISION, and collaborations where streetwear and high fashion collided in ways that would define the decade. In this climate, sneakers became cultural currency.

Yet while sneaker prices climbed, their care remained a DIY afterthought. Toothbrushes, dish soap, and baking soda did the rounds on forums, and the industry was running high on fast-fashion fuel with an endless churn of limited drops and fake scarcity. In the middle of hype culture’s peak, Farah bet on something no one was talking about: sustainable care.

Instead of feeding the cycle, Sneaker LAB asked what responsibility came with consumption. Farah’s contrarian instinct paid off. Fast-forward thirteen years, and his Cape Town-born company has become a global pioneer leading the clean sneaker movement across 65+ countries with a probiotic-driven formula so advanced, it’s technically safe to drink.

And today, that same ethos is expanding beyond sneakers. With the recent launch of GoodBasics, a probiotic home care brand, Farah is extending his philosophy into the spaces we live in. From sneakers to kitchens, the idea remains the same: clean living is about conscious choices that ripple through how we live, what we consume, and how we balance personal care with responsibility for the world around us.

Global by Design, Grounded at Home

Building a biotech sneaker-care brand out of Cape Town was never the obvious play. South Africa, after all, isn’t the first country the world looks to for global fashion innovation. And yet, that outsider status became part of the brand’s edge.

“I’m deeply proud of where I’m from,” Farah says. “South Africa has so much talent and innovation. We’re often underestimated, even by our own people. For me, it was important to show the world what’s possible from here.”

From the beginning, Sneaker LAB was designed to scale. And scale it has, now in more than 65 countries, with retail partners spanning sneaker boutiques and luxury houses. Collaborations with Dior, Karl Lagerfeld, Nike, and New Balance have acted as proof that a Cape Town-born company could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global heavyweights.

But Farah is quick to point out that the collaborations were never about clout. “A great collab is values-driven,” he says. “It’s about who we are as a brand, how we give back and how we show up in the world. A great fit is a two-way partnership where we can leverage each other’s strengths and share a vision of where fashion is headed.”

The Science Behind Sneaker LAB

At the heart of Sneaker LAB is a deceptively simple idea: let nature do the work. Instead of harsh chemicals, Farah used the same bacteria that breaks down organic waste to build a formula that works on a microscopic level.

Sneaker LAB’s probiotic technology delivers efficacy that in many cases rivals (and even surpasses) the quick-hit results of harsh cleaners. Spray it on and the microbes keep eating away at dirt long after you’ve put the bottle down, keeping sneakers cleaner for longer. More than providing a gentler alternative to chemicals, it’s also about proving that sustainable solutions can outperform the old way of doing things.

The green philosophy runs deep. The majority of Sneaker LAB’s line is 100% biodegradable and the brand is independently GreenTag certified. Even the bottles are made from 40% upcycled plastic, reducing waste and giving existing materials a second life. It’s sneaker care that’s as safe for the planet as it is for the person using it. It’s so safe, in fact, you could drink it. “Our Head of Ops has a little training trick where he sprays the product in his mouth to prove it,” says Farah. “I’ve never actually asked him what it tastes like—probably not amazing—but he’s still around and kicking.”

His playfulness underscores a more serious philosophy: Sneaker LAB was never just about clean shoes, and GoodBasics isn’t just about clean surfaces. It’s all about rewriting the mindset of care. “I’ve always believed that taking care of what you love should be holistic,” Farah explains. “It’s not just about the possessions or the home you live in. It’s about your personal space, your time, and the level of clutter in your life. It goes beyond material things; it’s about caring for your physical health, mental well-being, and creating an all-encompassing approach to life.”

In 2012, it was radical; today, it feels prescient in a culture that has started to reconsider its consumption. Brands and consumers alike are beginning to challenge the systems they buy into, and testing how style and sustainability can coexist.

It’s still early days, but Farah is already ahead of the curve by asking consumers to pause, be present, and care about their consumption, their stuff, and the culture they’re part of.

Conscious Living is the New Currency

Over the past decade, the culture has matured beyond the frenzy of the next drop. Brands have begun leaning into performance and functionality, while consumers are asking harder questions. Sneakers are still status symbols but today, they’re part of a bigger conversation around health, balance, and sustainability.

“Consumers are definitely more conscious, especially in Europe and among more affluent groups globally,” says Farah. “What’s interesting is that while legislation is pushing sustainability, it’s the younger consumers who are driving change faster. The rise of pre-loved and vintage goods shows that people want quality and longevity, not just newness.”

This shift has played directly into Sneaker LAB’s philosophy. From day one, the brand advocated for slowing down and buying better. “People are starting to buy less, focusing on quality, and taking better care of what they own,” Farah explains. “It’s a positive sign that we’re moving away from overconsumption. For the future of fashion, I think all brands need to embrace this model. If they don’t, they might find themselves left behind as consumer thinking changes.”

For Farah, the change is about more than market validation. It’s also a reminder of what it takes to build something that lasts. In the early days, Sneaker LAB was a hustle for survival, but thirteen years on, his focus is less on chasing momentum and more on cultivating patience, consistency, and impact. “I’ve learned not to get too caught up in the short term,” he reflects. “You have to roll with the ups and downs, stay the course, and trust that if you’re onto a good idea, persistence is key.” Sneaker LAB’s evolution has mirrored Farah’s own: steadier, slower, more intentional with time. From the start, the brand rejected hype-driven excess and planted itself firmly in the philosophy of care. Today, sneakers are still cultural currency, but the definition of “currency” has changed. It’s no longer about rarity, vanity, or the thrill of the drop—it’s about a more mindful way of living centred on responsibility, resilience, and respect for what lasts.