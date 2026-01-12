Car warranties explained: A consumer guide to how and why they exist

To understand what a car warranty is, it helps first to understand how key car parts work and what happens when they don’t. A car may look like a lifestyle purchase on the surface, but it’s really a collection of mechanical components that wear down over time. The truth is that the leather seats last longer than bearings, seals and sensors.

According to dotsure.co.za warranty claims expert Louis Stander, “the most expensive problems rarely arrive suddenly. They develop quietly through small oversights: skipped services, incorrect oil, or warning lights that are ignored”. This is where car warranty becomes less about sales promises and more about understanding vehicle risk.

How car warranties work in real life

Car warranties explained: At its core, a car warranty exists to help manage unexpected car repair costs. It doesn’t prevent parts from wearing out and it doesn’t replace maintenance. Instead, it helps cover the cost of repairing or replacing certain mechanical and electrical components when they fail prematurely or unexpectedly. In South Africa, warranties typically focus on major systems that are expensive to repair and difficult to predict. For example, dotsure.co.za’s Extended Car Warranty, which covers over 100 parts across critical components such as engines, manual and automatic gearboxes, differentials, braking systems, steering mechanisms, cooling systems, key electrical parts, and more.

Common car part failures that drive costs

Workshop trends show consistent patterns. Engines and gearboxes sit at the top of the risk curve. Engine failures often start with oil circulation problems that lead to uneven lubrication and internal damage. Gearboxes fail through worn bearings, gears or, in the case of automatics, pressure and electronic control issues. The good news? “Most failures give warning signs: new noises, persistent warning lights, changes in braking or steering feel, overheating or power loss.” says Stander. This means sudden breakdowns are avoidable. However, should disaster strike – with dotsure.co.za’s extended warranty, valid claim settlements are paid directly to you.

Where warranties typically apply

Beyond the engine bay, suspension and steering problems are also common, especially given local road conditions.

Engine and gearbox failures , where repair or replacement costs escalate quickly

, where repair or replacement costs escalate quickly Suspension and steering problems , affecting safety and handling

, affecting safety and handling Brake system failure risks , beyond simple pad replacement

, beyond simple pad replacement Electrical component failures, where sensors and control units cascade issues

Informed ownership is empowered ownership

For South African consumers navigating rising costs and long-term vehicle ownership, a car warranty is no longer a luxury — it’s a practical risk-management tool. Understanding car warranty basics empowers drivers to make informed decisions, protect their vehicles, and avoid financial shocks when mechanical reality strikes.



Ts & Cs and possible exclusions may apply and can be obtained by emailing [email protected]. Claim payouts subject to submission of a valid claim. Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and authorised financial services provider (FSP39925).