AN ODE TO MOTOWN: A powerful tribute to black excellence this black history month

Joburg Theatre is excited to be staging a timely and essential ODE TO MOTOWN during Black History Month. Motown is more than a music label it is a cultural movement that reshaped global popular culture, amplified Black voices and proved that Black-owned creativity could transcend boundaries, generations and geography. In celebrating Motown, Joburg Theatre affirms the power of Black storytelling, resilience and innovation, honoring a legacy that continues to inspire artists and audiences worldwide.

This February, Joburg Theatre invites audiences to step into the heartbeat of musical history with AN ODE TO MOTOWN, a soul-stirring live production presented as part of the Black History Month Celebration 2026. More than a concert, this electrifying theatrical experience pays tribute to the bold vision of Berry Gordy and the birth of Motown Records in Detroit’s iconic Hitsville U.S.A a dream that forever changed the sound of the world.

AN ODE TO MOTOWN traces the extraordinary journey of visionary songwriters and performers who were given space to dream, create and redefine popular music. From classic R&B to soul, the production celebrates songs that echoed the struggles, joys and aspirations of their time songs that became the voice of a generation. These timeless melodies tell stories of love found and lost, hope reborn, resilience and possibility, while also exploring the continuum of the Motown sound and its influence on 21st-century music and contemporary celebrations.

Audiences will be transported through a rich collage of live music, storytelling and movement that honors Motown as a cultural portal, one that connected people to their dreams and transformed popular culture forever. The production is directed by James Ngcobo, with dynamic choreography by Lulu Mlangeni and musical direction by Margaret Motsage. A stellar live band brings the iconic Motown sound to life, featuring Mpho Kodisang on piano, Earl Joseph Baartman on bass, Urbano Bay Nobela on guitar, and Tshepa Diale on drums.

The cast features an exceptional line-up of performers including Liesl Penniken, Lerato Mvelase, Tamara Dey, Hlengiwe Pearl, and Anele Precious Mthethwa, delivering powerhouse vocals and unforgettable stage presence. A special guest music group that is no stranger to the Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre will also make an appearance.

As part of Joburg Theatre’s commitment to celebrating Black excellence, legacy and cultural memory AN ODE TO MOTOWN promises an immersive, high-energy experience that will resonate with music lovers, theatre enthusiasts and families alike. Whether audiences grew up on Motown classics or are discovering their magic for the first time, this production is a moving reminder of the power of music to carry dreams across generations.

Performance Details

Friday 20 February Final Dress Rehearsal

Sat-21-Feb-2026 15:00 and Sat-21-Feb-2026 19:00 Previews

· Sun-22-Feb-2026 15:00 Opening Performance

· Wed-25-Feb-2026 19:30

· Thu-26-Feb-2026 19:30

· Fri-27-Feb-2026 19:30

· Sat-28-Feb-2026 15:00

· Sun-01-Mar-2026 15:00

Tickets available from R150 for previews, other shows R200 – R450. Discounts for groups of 10 or more (20% off) and 15% off for Families & Pensioners

Link to production Pictures and social assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1IzmWnMajdcxBNwYbvMd7Y-U0Bfg1kN7k Come relive the soundtrack of generations. Come celebrate the dream. AN ODE TO MOTOWN — where history sings.