Mchunu demands that Mkhwanazi provide evidence of corruption

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has hit back against the allegations of corruption KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made, demanding evidence.

Mchunu said Mkhwanazi had made unsubstantiated accusations against him at parliament’s police ad hoc committee on the last day of witness testimony.

Mkhwanazi told the ad hoc committee that he believed Mchunu had been “captured” by criminal cartels who had influenced him to write the disbandment letter for the political killings task team.

“But he doesn’t accept that, he owns [the letter]. He said he wrote the letter on his own iPad,” said Mkhwanazi.

In a statement, Mchunu said he rejected the allegations. “I would like to reiterate that I am not part of any criminal syndicate of any kind. I am part of those who are fighting against corruption in the country and my record in government speaks for itself.”

Mchunu said Mkhwanazi often changed his accusations, earlier calling him corrupt whereas he had previously blamed the minister for “negligence” and recently said he was an “enabler for criminality to thrive”.

Mchunu said Mkhwanazi acted as the “complainant” and investigator and was involved in prosecution based on the allegations he made. “He also makes judgmental comments saying that I am guilty of defeating the ends of justice.

“All these statements are made without placing any evidence on record in support of such even where he has undertaken to do so. I state here that these allegations are untrue, unfounded and deliberately intended to tarnish my reputation,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu addressed the prisoner letter tip-off Mkhwanazi presented at the ad hoc committee, which detailed conversations between an inmate and businessman and alleged leader of the Big Five cartel Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

“The letter alleges that a conference call was held between the former national director of public prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi, Mr Matlala’s lawyer, advocate Laurance Hodes, and me.

“The meeting is alleged to have discussed plans to coerce Mr Matlala to sign an affidavit stating that he does not know me. He further added that my two lawyers subsequently went to Kgosi Mampuru prison to obtain the signature of Mr Matlala on the affidavit,” Mchunu said.

He said Mkhwanazi had stated that the handwritten letter alleged that Matlala gave Mchunu up to R5 million.

“Lieutentant general Mkhwanazi presents no proof whatsoever in support of any of these serious allegations presented on public platforms. Further, he introduces additional new allegations and changes his statements in different appearances,” Mchunu added.