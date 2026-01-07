Ad hoc committee consults witnesses ahead of second phase of hearings

The committee was formed as part of a parallel process with the Madlanga Commission investigating claims of political interference in the criminal justice system made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in a July media briefing. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

Five of the six witnesses identified to testify during the second phase of parliament’s inquiry into corruption in the policing system have been consulted to provide evidence before the ad hoc committee concludes on 20 February, its senior counsel Norman Arendse said.

Presenting a report to the committee on Wednesday, Arendse said the consultations were guided by the list of witnesses it requested to provide evidence based on allegations that emerged from phase one of the investigation last year.

The committee was formed as part of a parallel process with the Madlanga Commission investigating claims of political interference in the criminal justice system made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in a July media briefing.

The committee has so far heard testimony from senior police officials who accused suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of disbanding a task team on political killings without consultation and at the behest of cartels.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola, former police minister Bheki Cele and co-deputy police ministers Cassel Mathale and Shela Boshielo corroborated Mkhwanazi’s claims of police interference before the committee.

In his own testimony before the committee, Mchunu denied the allegations, stating that the task team had outlived its function. He also said he was implementing a police research study which recommended the unit’s disbandment.

Six witnesses have been identified to give further oral evidence during the second phase: Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride, businessman Brown Mogotsi and forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan.

Khumalo, also the task team project leader, is scheduled to provide his version of events on 13 and 14 January with Phahlane set to testify on 15 and 16 January.

“We would be in a position to proceed with their evidence as now indicated on the 14th and 15th of next week,” said Arendse.

He said hearings for McBride and EMPD chief Mkhwanazi were scheduled for the following week, while O’Sullivan would be interviewed online as he was currently in London and only expected to return to South Africa in February.

Arendse said Paul O’Sullivan had already submitted a draft statement, while consultations with Mogotsi were still outstanding due his concerns regarding security and safety.

“Mr Mogotsi, we are scheduled for Monday in an online meeting.

“Mr Mogotsi has indicated he had security concerns…we have agreed to meet with him and his lawyers on Monday,” Arendse said.

Mogotsi has been marked as Mchunu’s middleman who solicited funds from murder accused and alleged leader of the Big Five cartel Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and Katiso Molefe in exchange for confidential police information.

Mogotsi has denied the allegations at the Madlanga Commission, stating that he was acting as a police informant tasked with identifying corrupt police officials.

“As far as the judiciary is concerned we have not identified any member of the judiciary to interview,” Arendse said.

He added that the committee’s focus remained on the South African Police Service, in line with the terms of reference arising from allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Mkhwanazi last July.

Ad hoc committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane said it was scheduled to hear evidence until 20 February.