HONOR Teases the upcoming HONOR 600 Lite

Designed to elevate everyday use, the upcoming device combines sleek design, advanced AI photography, and reliable long-lasting power.

Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR today announced the upcoming launch of the HONOR 600 Lite in Mzansi. The launch will be revealed soon, as HONOR South Africa gets ready to impress Mzansi once again with a stylish design with a very powerful display ultra-clear photography powered by AI and value-packed innovation, is arriving in style. Here are a few incredible reasons its worth-the-wait:

· The HONOR 600 Lite features the famous AI Camera Button for instant access to the camera and editing. With level ups everywhere from zoom control, AI editing tools, creative refining and a 108MP[1] main camera, it’s going to be happily tested at launch.

· As Mzansi gets closer to actually feeling the power and performance, in hand, it’s safe to say that an increased large-capacity battery, fast top-up technology and six-year ultra-long-life durability[2] will rise to Mzansi’s expectations.

· Lightweight yet its layered a with a full-on, display of viewing experiences.

Not just a breath of fresh air, HONOR yet again offers a sigh of relief, with a drop resistance and first-in-class Drop & Crush Resistance[3]

Device Availability

The HONOR 600 Lite will be available for purchase soon and to suit a wide range of style preferences. Expect to see the arrival shimmer in stunning colour options[4]: Sprout Green and Velvet Black.