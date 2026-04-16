Samsung, DBE Announce top 20 schools selected to advance to the next level of 2026 solve for tomorrow competition

Encouraging Innovative Thinking & Problem Solving for Gen Z to Build Sustainable Solutions through STEM

At an event that took place on 14 April 2026, Samsung in partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) officially announced the Top 20 schools that have been selected to advance to the next stages of the 2026 STEM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) – Solve For Tomorrow (SFT) competition.

In attendance was Mr. Simon Lee, the President and CEO of Samsung Africa with his management team and some of the country’s dignitaries and strategic partners that included Ms Elspeth Khembo, Director for Mathematics, Science and Technology (MST), Curriculum Innovation and E-Learning at the National Department of Basic Education (DBE); as well as Mr. Tlali Tlali, the Director of Corporate Affairs at State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

This announcement marks the end of the initial application phase which ran until 06 March 2026 and Samsung along with its partners were recognising the outstanding contributions that these Top 20 schools have made to the programme; showcasing their achievements and potential impact. This year’s participation has reached new heights, with over 143 submissions from public schools across the country – a remarkable growth from 47 entries last year. This is testament to the unwavering dedication of the country’s educators and learners as well as Samsung’s valued partners: DBE and SITA.

The notable increase in participation can also be credited to the major shift in the application process in this year’s SFT competition, which has now been opened to all public schools, including quintile 5 – making it more inclusive and nationally representative. Now, the competition has reached a stage where it moves beyond theoretical knowledge. It is shifting from mere idea submissions going towards an active, mentored development of the solutions stage that is designed to create a positive social impact in local communities.

This year’s global themes: Social Inclusion through Sports & Technology and Environmental Sustainability via Technology, reflect our shared responsibility to build an equitable, sustainable and inclusive future. These themes whichseek to foster innovation among high school learners from underprivileged backgrounds throughout South Africa – are encouraging critical thinking and problem solving for Gen Z to build sustainable solutions through STEM.

Speaking at the event, the President and CEO of Samsung Africa, Mr. Lee shared his sentiments on the collaborative agreement between Samsung and DBE which has in the last few years – highlighted the direct alignment of the SFT’s objectives to the country’s national education priorities. He added that the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Samsung and DBE has been instrumental in driving this success, anchoring the company’s partnership in strengthening STEM education and equipping learners with critical skills for the digital economy.

And, according to the Director for Mathematics, Science & Technology (MST), Curriculum Innovation & E-Learning at the National Department of Basic Education, Ms. Elspeth Khembo: “By teaching learners to use digital tools, data and technology to develop innovative solutions, this Samsung SFT competition advances the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen STEM education, expand digital learning opportunities and cultivate future-ready skills among the country’s learners.

Ms. Khembo explained further and said: “All of this is in direct alignment with our national education priorities including fostering 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) skills, critical thinking and equitable access to opportunities in an effort to build a capable, innovation-driven and inclusive economy,”

For these Grade 10 and 11 learners from selected public schools – making it to this stage of the competition is a significant milestone. Advancing to this next phase means that these Top 20 school learners will – through project-based learning – be equipped with the 4Cs which are Creativity, Critical Thinking, Collaboration and Communication. These skills are essential for solving real-world challenges.

The Director at SITA – Corporate Affairs Mr. Tlali Tlali also added: “We’re honoured to be part of this amazing initiative and even prouder of the fact that we’ve been partners with Samsung from inception. It gives us great joy to see the enthusiasm that’s evident in the significant increase in the number of schools from the country’s previously disadvantaged communities, that participate in this unique, global initiative. Our goal of aligning with Samsung’s transformation goals and building a digital South Africa by improving educational and career prospects for our youth, remains intact.”

With the support of mentors, design thinking workshops, prototype funding and tablets for research and project execution, the learners will have the resources to turn their visions into reality. This is complemented by the invaluable contributions from the judges and partners whose expertise and guidance is instrumental in nurturing this year’s young innovators.

Lefa Makgato, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager for Samsung Electronics in South Africa said: “We would like to congratulate the Top 20 schools that made it to the next stage of this competition. As Samsung, we are very happy with the quality of the entries that we received from various schools around the country and are appreciative of the interest and overwhelming participation in this year’s competition. We are also grateful to our partners: DBE and SITA, whose strategic priorities align perfectly with our mission to empower students with skills that transcend the classroom and are able to prepare them for the challenges of tomorrow.”

And when taking a closer look at the themes for this year – the social change through sports and tech theme focuses on how the power of sport as a unifying force in South Africa is recognised. And, when combined with technology – sport becomes a tool for inclusion, youth development, health and community building. This first theme encourages young innovators to use digital platforms, data and smart solutions to improve access to sports, develop talent, promote wellness and create safer, more connected communities. It’s about using technology to amplify the positive social impact of sport beyond the field.

The second theme which focuses on Environmental sustainability through technology addresses the urgent environmental challenges that the country faces, such as climate change, water scarcity, waste management and energy access. This environmentally-focused theme invites young people to develop tech-driven solutions that protect natural resources, promote renewable energy and support sustainable living. It signifies a shift toward responsible innovation using technology not just for convenience, but to secure a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come.

And furthermore, this year’s announcement places these Top 20 schools in the running to win substantial prizes, including up to R100,000 in STEM equipment for the winning school – with 2nd and 3rd place winning R50,000 and R30,000 respectively; plus Samsung devices for the top learners in the winning schools.

Makgato concluded: “As a pioneer in education and innovation, this SFT programme provides us with an opportunity to reinforce our dedication to nurturing the country’s future problem-solvers. Samsung is resolute in its mission when it comes to its education goals: we remain committed to continue empowering South Africa’s learners to address global challenges through technology and innovation.”

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com`