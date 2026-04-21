Black industrialisation needs a financing floor, not a ceiling

South Africa’s industrial policy debate often revolves around targets – ownership thresholds, localisation quotas, supplier development metrics and transformation scorecards. These are the ceilings of the system: visible, measurable and politically resonant.

What receives far less attention is the floor.

According to Thabo Moodie, chief operations officer at Oricred, the recurring fragility of Black industrial participation is not primarily a question of ambition or access to contracts. It is a question of execution stability. Businesses are expected to scale without a predictable base of liquidity, operational controls and transaction oversight that allow delivery to happen consistently.

In Moodie’s assessment, industrialisation fails first as an execution problem.

Execution risk, not contractual risk

Winning a purchase order is widely perceived as the decisive hurdle for small and medium enterprises. In practice, it is only the beginning of risk exposure. Once a contract is secured, suppliers must source stock, pay manufacturers, manage logistics, meet precise specifications, cover labour and maintain compliance – often while waiting 30 to 90 days for payment.

Without structured liquidity embedded into that process, the purchase order becomes a pressure point rather than an asset.

Under-capitalised firms are forced into survival behaviours: compressing timelines, accepting unfavourable supplier terms, cutting corners or overextending working capital. When delivery fails, it is frequently labelled incompetence. More often, it is the predictable outcome of a missing financing floor.

Financial institutions typically assess risk through credit histories and models. Necessary tools, but incomplete in procurement-driven environments where risk is physical and operational.

A supplier delivering perishable goods to a government facility may have valid invoices and compliant paperwork. If the goods arrive in a vehicle without refrigeration, the delivery can be rejected immediately. No sign-off means no payment. The transaction collapses despite appearing viable on paper.

The contract is not the risk. Unmanaged delivery is.

The missing financing floor

A financing floor is not a concession. It is the minimum infrastructure required for predictable execution: structured liquidity tied to verified contracts, monitoring mechanisms, compliance controls and oversight that stabilise performance before scale is expected.

South Africa’s industrial ecosystem often does the reverse. Firms are encouraged to grow and meet transformation targets before consistent access to liquidity is secured. When failure occurs, oversight intensifies. More documentation is required. More proof is demanded. The ceiling rises while the floor remains absent.

In effect, regulation expands faster than execution capacity.

Repeated delivery failures reset institutional trust. Financial institutions tighten credit criteria. Procurement entities introduce additional compliance layers. Firms that might have matured into stable industrial players remain confined to episodic funding cycles.

Opportunity without alignment

Moodie also points to a structural disconnect between procurement and finance. Contracts are awarded based on policy objectives or competitive bids, yet funding mechanisms are rarely integrated into the award process. Suppliers are left to negotiate liquidity independently, carrying execution risk that is not priced into procurement frameworks.

Opportunity is decentralised. Risk is individualised. Liquidity is conditional.

Industrialisation, in this framing, is less about ambition and more about infrastructure design. A ceiling signals aspiration. A floor enables survival.

The question is not whether SMEs should scale. It is whether the system is designed to let them survive long enough to do so.Without that foundation, industrial participation will remain conditional. With it, execution can stabilise, trust can accumulate, and scale can become a predictable outcome rather than a recurring gamble.