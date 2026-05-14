Finding calm on the fast-moving roads of entrepreneurship

ASMR creator and entrepreneur Lindokuhle Madlingozi believes that paying attention and being prepared are the best ways to prevent bigger problems later on.

ASMR creator Lindokuhle Madlingozi has built her career around helping people slow down and pay attention to small details. It is a mindset that shapes not only her work, but also the way she approaches life on the road.

As the founder of The ASMR Experience, Madlingozi creates immersive sensory experiences designed to help people relax and reconnect with a sense of calm. Through whispering, affirmations, tactile stimulation and carefully selected sound triggers, she has built a growing audience online while also running an in-person ASMR studio.

But behind the soothing sounds and calming atmosphere is the reality of running a modern business that depends heavily on mobility, planning, and consistency.

“Independence is essential to how I operate my business,” she says. “There’s a lot of movement involved, so driving plays a big role in my daily routine.”

Why your car’s condition matters for road safety

Madlingozi’s routine includes travelling between filming sessions, client bookings, meetings, events, and sourcing materials for future content.

Spending so much time on the road has made her increasingly conscious of her vehicle’s condition and road safety.

“Being a responsible driver means being mindful not just of yourself, but of everyone else on the road,” she explains. “It’s about staying alert and making decisions that prioritise safety at all times.”

For many South Africans, vehicle maintenance is often delayed until something goes wrong. Yet wear and tear and road safety risks are closely connected, especially when drivers ignore small warning signs like unusual noises or changes in their car’s performance.

Madlingozi believes paying attention early can help people avoid bigger problems later.

“It’s important not to ignore small warning signs, particularly with cars, because those can lead to bigger risks if left unattended,” she says.

How maintenance helps prevent car accidents

Roadworthy checks and regular servicing remain among the most effective ways to prevent car accidents. Tyres, brakes, steering, suspension, and engine performance all play a role in keeping drivers and passengers safe.

Yet many motorists still delay maintenance timing because of busy schedules or financial pressure, only addressing issues once a breakdown occurs.

Some common warning signs drivers should never ignore, include:

Warning lights appearing on the dashboard

Unusual sounds like grinding, squealing, or knocking

Vibrations while driving or braking

Worn tyres or reduced tyre grip

Fluid leaks or burning smells

Regular maintenance can help identify risks before they become serious hazards on the road.

An extended car warranty offered by dotsure.co.za, is designed to assist with the repair costs of specific mechanical breakdowns and electrical failures, but ongoing maintenance remains the responsibility of the vehicle owner.

How preparation creates peace of mind

“Planning ahead creates a sense of stability and helps reduce stress when unexpected situations arise,” says Madlingozi. “As a business owner, you quickly learn that not everything will go according to plan.”

Her work may focus on helping others feel calm, but she says maintaining that calm personally requires intentional effort, too.

“I can’t authentically create a calming environment for others if I’m not grounded myself,” she says.

In many ways, that same thinking applies to driving. Paying attention to small changes and addressing problems early can help create a safer, less stressful experience on the road for everyone.



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