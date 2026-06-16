Living Forward: Ensuring continuity when it matters most

Planning for the future is often framed around growth, building wealth, expanding businesses, and securing financial independence. Far less attention is given to what happens next: how that wealth is preserved, structured and ultimately transferred.

Yet it is in this transition that the true value of financial planning is realised. Beyond investment performance and portfolio growth, effective wealth management must ensure continuity — providing clarity, stability and support for the people who matter most when circumstances change.

At Private Clients by Old Mutual, experience has shown that estate planning is one of the most critical, yet frequently deferred, aspects of wealth management. While often associated with uncomfortable conversations, it plays a defining role in protecting both financial assets and family dynamics over time.

The foundation of a well-structured legacy

A valid and up-to-date will remains the cornerstone of any estate plan. While it may appear to be a relatively simple document, its importance cannot be overstated. It is the mechanism through which intentions are formally expressed, and without careful structuring, even well-meaning plans can result in unintended consequences.

An effective will does more than allocate assets, it ensures that the distribution process is clear, efficient and aligned to a broader wealth transfer strategy. As circumstances evolve, whether through changes in asset structures, family dynamics or regulatory environments , it becomes essential to regularly review and update this document to reflect current realities.

The importance of full transparency

One of the most common sources of complexity in estate administration stems from incomplete disclosure during the planning process. Without a comprehensive understanding of an individual’s financial position, even carefully constructed plans may fall short.

Effective estate planning requires visibility across all assets and structures, including trusts, shareholdings, offshore investments and loan accounts. Seemingly minor omissions, such as an undeclared loan account within a trust or overlooked shareholding, can introduce delays, disputes and administrative challenges once an estate is being wound up.

A holistic view is therefore critical. Estate planning is not a standalone exercise but an integrated process that must consider the full spectrum of an individual’s financial life, along with the relationships and structures that support it.

Navigating cross-border complexity

As more South Africans diversify their wealth globally, estate planning has become increasingly complex. Offshore assets introduce additional legal, tax and administrative considerations, particularly where multiple jurisdictions are involved.

While South African law permits a single will covering both local and international assets, the practical realities of administering cross-border estates can be more intricate. Executors may face limitations in dealing with foreign assets, requiring the involvement of professionals in those jurisdictions or additional legal processes to gain authority.

Certain countries also apply forced succession rules, which may override the intentions set out in a South African will. This introduces a further layer of complexity, particularly for global investors who may be unaware of how these regulations affect the distribution of their assets.

In addition, the potential for double taxation during the estate administration process must be carefully considered. Structuring assets with an awareness of double taxation agreements and jurisdictional implications is essential in preserving value for beneficiaries.

Aligning plans with family and legacy intentions

Estate planning is not only a financial exercise, but also equally a human one. Misalignment between intentions and expectations can often lead to conflict, delays and, in certain cases, costly litigation.

Open and transparent communication plays a vital role in mitigating these risks. Where appropriate, engaging family members in discussions around the structure and intent of a will can provide clarity and reduce the likelihood of disputes. It also creates an opportunity to consider the specific needs and circumstances of beneficiaries, enabling more tax-efficient and practical outcomes.

This extends beyond asset distribution to broader considerations, such as living wills and healthcare directives. Ensuring that loved ones understand these provisions, and how they interact with insurance policies or other financial arrangements, allows for more cohesive decision-making in times of uncertainty.

Managing expectations and liquidity

A common misconception is that assets are immediately available to heirs following a person’s passing. In practice, estate administration is a structured process that can take time — often between 12 and 18 months under optimal conditions.

During this period, liquidity becomes a critical consideration. Without appropriate planning, dependants may face challenges in meeting ongoing financial obligations while the estate is being finalised.

Well-structured estate plans incorporate mechanisms to address this, including provisions that allow for interim distributions or access to funds where necessary. This ensures that, even while administrative processes are underway, financial stability is maintained for those left behind.

Turning complexity into clarity

In an increasingly complex financial environment, characterised by global assets, evolving tax frameworks and diverse family structures, estate planning requires a high degree of precision, foresight and specialist expertise.

Ultimately, the value of a well-designed estate plan lies not only in the efficient transfer of assets, but in the experience it creates for beneficiaries. When structured correctly, it provides clarity rather than confusion, support rather than stress, and continuity rather than disruption.

Private Clients by Old Mutual offers holistic, bespoke solutions for high-net-worth individuals, families and entrepreneurs. By partnering closely with clients and specialist advisers, we develop integrated plans that bring together investments, wealth structuring and transfer strategies, proactive tax planning, and ongoing portfolio administration.