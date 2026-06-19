



Atenkosi Ngubevana will further expand the discussion around AI sovereignty and the continent’s evolving position within the global AI ecosystem.

Leadership, learning and human potential

The Summit will also welcome Celiwe Ross, Group Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer at Old Mutual, who will share insights on leadership in an era defined by complexity, uncertainty and accelerated technological change.

"Our purpose at Old Mutual is to enable positive futures for our customers and the societies we serve. But you cannot build positive futures without understanding the forces that will define them. The latest speakers announced as part of the Singularity Summit line-up will demystify critical topics like quantum computing and AI, equipping attendees with insights that matter. Ultimately these are the forces that will shape how our customers prosper, manage risk and secure their futures," Ross said

Additional speakers will explore the human capabilities needed to thrive in an exponentially changing world. Kyle Hermans, CEO of Oxford Leadership and the Be Courageous Research Institute, will examine courageous leadership, entrepreneurship and leading with conviction in uncertain times.

Mic Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa, will also take to the stage to explore how education needs to evolve in an increasingly AI-driven world, rethinking the role of teachers, human connection and the teaching approach needed for the future.

Speaking on his session, Mic Mann said: “As technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing continue to advance, the value of deeply human capabilities becomes even more important. Education can no longer be centred only on memorisation and standardisation. We need to rethink how we teach problem-solving, adaptability, motivation and meaningful human connection, while empowering teachers to become guides who help children navigate a world that is changing faster than ever.”

Technology and the future of wellbeing

The Summit will also tackle some of society’s most pressing questions around digital wellbeing and ethics. Danielle Einstein, clinical psychologist and one of the leading voices behind efforts to safeguard children from harmful digital environments in Australia, will share insights on social media, mental health and protecting younger generations in an increasingly connected world.

Health, longevity and human optimisation will also feature strongly, with Dr Cathy Davies exploring the science of exosomes, regenerative treatments and the future of skin, hair and healthy ageing.

“The conversation around technology has moved far beyond disruption alone,” said Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. “What makes this year’s Summit particularly exciting is the breadth of perspectives coming together. From quantum computing and AI sovereignty to leadership, education and human wellbeing, these are the conversations that will shape how we live, work and lead in the years ahead.”

Further speakers and programme announcements will be revealed in the coming months.

For more information, regular updates or to book, visit www.singularitysouthafricaSummit.org.

Ticket prices:

Early Bird: R 15 500 (in person), R 4 200 (metaverse). Book before 21 June and get your super early bird discount 24% off the standard ticket price limited availability. Next pricing packages take effect on 21 June 2026.