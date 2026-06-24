Group F has already split into two very different betting stories. Sweden opened with a 5-1 win that immediately pushed goal difference into the conversation. Japan twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands, turning a point into a form signal rather than a passive result. For match readers using tools like the 1xbet android app during the first round of fixtures, the useful focus is now clear: Sweden have the cleanest table position, while Japan and the Netherlands have a scoreline that raises different market questions before the next matches.

Sweden’s Five Goals Change the Group Table Sweden’s 5-1 win over Tunisia gave Group F its loudest opening result. Yasin Ayari scored twice, while Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Mattias Svanberg also found the net. That spread of scorers matters because the result was not carried by one finishing streak.

The scoreline gives Sweden an early goal-difference cushion. In a four-team group, that can matter quickly. A team with a four-goal margin after one match can read the next fixture differently from a team protecting a narrow win.

For betting markets, the main point is not simply that Sweden won. It is the size of the win and the range of attacking contributors. If Sweden’s forward line keeps producing chances from more than one route, Group F markets may have to treat them as more than a steady tournament side.

The catch is opponent adjustment. A 5-1 opener creates attention, but the next match will test whether Sweden’s attack can repeat that threat against a stronger defensive plan.

Japan’s Draw Was Not a Flat Result Japan’s 2-2 draw with the Netherlands carried a different kind of value. They trailed twice and still took a point. Keito Nakamura scored the first equaliser, and Daichi Kamada’s late goal in the 88th minute brought them level again.

That matters because a draw can mean many things. Some draws are quiet. This one had response, late pressure and enough attacking belief to change the Group F read.

Japan were also missing Wataru Endo, which makes the point more useful in form analysis. A team losing a key midfielder before the opener and still fighting back twice gives markets a different note from a side that simply held on.

The Netherlands’ side of the result is less comfortable. Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville both scored, but two leads disappeared. That does not erase their quality. It does make game management a live question before the Sweden match.

The Netherlands Have Quality and a Warning The Netherlands created enough to lead twice, and that should not be ignored. Van Dijk’s goal early in the second half gave them control. Summerville restored the lead with a strong finish soon after Japan’s first reply.

The warning sits in the match state. Leading twice and finishing with one point changes the betting conversation. It turns attention from attacking output to whether the team can close a match when pressure rises late.

That is especially important before facing Sweden. The next fixture is not only about which side has more talent. It is about whether the Netherlands can manage transitions, protect a lead and avoid turning a strong spell into an unfinished result.

A 2-2 draw does not damage a tournament on its own. It does make the next ninety minutes more revealing.