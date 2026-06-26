From Kaya’s Founding Vision to a Fresh New Chapter

They are entrepreneurs, professionals, executives, exporters, employers, investors and creators. They are building businesses, shaping industries and contributing to the growth of South Africa’s cultural and creative economy. They are among the people who set the country’s economic rhythm long before most of the nation has finished its first cup of coffee.

For this audience, the morning is a crucial time. It is where decisions are made, ideas are formed and ambitions are set into motion. It is why Kaya 959 believes the South African morning deserves a voice equal to the moment. From 1 July 2026, that voice will be DJ Fresh.

“Kaya 959 has always been a station built around influential voices and meaningful conversations,” says Acting Managing Executive Dave Tiltman. “DJ Fresh is one of the most influential broadcasters South Africa has ever produced. His ability to connect with audiences is unmatched, and his arrival represents an exciting new chapter for Kaya 959.”

Fresh’s return to breakfast radio comes at a significant moment in both his own journey and that of the country. Even during his absence from terrestrial radio, he remained one of South Africa’s most recognisable and admired media personalities, earning the title of Coolest Radio Personality at the 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Awards.

His career has evolved alongside democratic South Africa itself – from the youthful energy and optimism of the late 1990s, through the rise of urban commercial radio in the 2000s and 2010s, to a new era in which audiences increasingly seek perspective, substance and connection.

As Kaya 959 approaches its 30th anniversary in 2027, the arrival of DJ Fresh signals the beginning of another growth chapter for the station.

Alongside co-host Thato Mataboge, award-winning financial journalist Gugulethu Mfuphi and a broader network of contributors, Kaya Breakfast will set the tone for conversations around business, culture, society and daily life. The show will combine the immediacy of live radio with a strong visual and digital presence, creating content that resonates both on-air and online. Its sound will reflect the rhythm of a modern African city: energetic, informed, globally connected and confidently rooted in local culture.

In many ways, this next chapter is a continuation of the founding ambition that shaped Kaya in 1997. A station that understands the value of culture. A station that recognises the influence of ideas. A station that believes South Africa’s creative and cultural economy deserves a powerful platform.

Drawing from the lineage established by pioneers such as Hugh Masekela and Sibongile Khumalo, Kaya 959 continues to build a home for meaningful conversations, music and stories that help shape the country’s future.