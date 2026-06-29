We Cannot Build South Africa's Digital Future On Half A Workforce

The pressure point: innovation and agency.

If the GirlCoder Club is where the pipeline begins, the GirlCode Hackathon is where it faces its first serious test.

On 19 and 20 September 2026, Truecaller is co-sponsoring GirlCode's annual hackathon for 18-25-year-olds. This is a 30-hour, all-women, coding marathon bringing together 100 female developers, data scientists, UX designers, and entrepreneurs. This year's innovation goes further: rather than building hypothetical solutions, participants will be paired directly with female tech founders to co-develop Minimum Viable Products for real SMEs facing real challenges.

GirlCode is hosting this hackathon in nine countries across Africa simultaneously. The scale is extraordinary, but what I find most compelling is the individual experience it creates – the young woman who arrives not knowing if she belongs, who works through the night on something she has never built before, and who pitches it the next morning with the kind of quiet certainty that comes from having proved something to herself.

Hackathons, when done well, create evidence. They give young women something to point to and say: I built this, I solved this, I earned my place here. And in an industry where belonging is still contested for women – particularly for Black women, who face compounded barriers of economic marginalisation and legacy schooling inequality – that evidence matters enormously.

The retention gap: the part we don't talk about enough.

There is a part of this pipeline that receives the least attention: while we invest heavily in getting women into tech, we invest relatively little in keeping them there.

The women who make it into senior digital roles – the ones who have navigated the educational gap, the workplace culture, the informal exclusions – often find themselves isolated in a different way. They are economically active, they are visible, they are also frequently without the kind of community that sustains people through the difficult middle of a career: the peer group who shares their language, their pressures, their specific experience of navigating institutions that were not built for them.

This is the problem that Traversing Liminality was built to solve. Traversing Liminality is a Foundation that supports young, African women aged 21 to 40 across 22 African countries to overcome limiting beliefs, deepen self-mastery, and access opportunities for personal and professional growth. At the heart of their work are the regional connects, which are localised gatherings in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal that function as anchor spaces where women who have completed Traversing Liminality’s fellowship programme can continue to engage, reflect, and support one another.

Truecaller is proud to be funding and co-curating these regional connects in 2026. What that looks like in practice is not what you might expect. At our May connect in Cape Town, the afternoon began with an Amazing Race experience, followed by a facilitated reflection conversation on leading authentically in a connected world, and closed with a session on digital safety, identity protection, and what trust really means in the online spaces that professional women inhabit daily.