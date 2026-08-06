What it does ● Highlights the best available odds on the 1X2 market — home, draw or away

● Shows the overall top three offerings for comparison

● Covers major international leagues as well as African competitions

● Includes only licensed South African operators

● Runs on bettingcompanies.africa, or via the dedicated Telegram bot @BCA_ODDS_BOT, which delivers the best odds straight into the chat

The Telegram route is a deliberate nod to how South Africans actually use their phones — no app to download, no account to create, and answers returned in seconds inside a chat window bettors already have open.

Built for the market, not imported into it Kian Korki at Afreko Media, moved across from the Swedish regulated market to help grow the company's products in Africa. He argues the tool exists because nobody else was willing to build for this market specifically.

"There are plenty of odds aggregators out there. There wasn't one serving South Africa, so we built it ourselves," he said. "The temptation in this industry is to take something that works in Europe, translate it, and assume it will land. It usually doesn't. You end up with a solution looking for a problem, and users who don’t need it."

"The problem here is real and measurable," he added. "The spread between the best and worst price on a given match is significant, and every bettor who skips that check is quietly giving away profit. Doing it manually before every bet is a dreadful task — nobody sustains it. The Odds Finder does it in an instant, which is the only version of this that people will actually use."

Part of a wider push across the continent The launch is the latest step in Afreko Media's expansion in Africa, following its 2023 acquisition of bettingcompanies.africa.

"Every decision we've made since that acquisition has pointed in the same direction — building genuinely better products for African bettors rather than recycling what exists elsewhere," said Pierre Reljanovic at Afreko Media. "Our operations on this continent have grown substantially, to the point where they've now overtaken some of our other key markets. That tells us where to put our resources."

"We have a stronghold in South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania and Nigeria, and we'll keep deepening those relationships with operators, regulators and users," he continued. "At the same time we're pushing into emerging markets like Rwanda and Botswana. Growing here means adapting to each market and bringing in local talent — that's how you build something people trust."

What's next The BCA Odds Finder is live today for users in South Africa. Additional African markets are scheduled to follow in the coming months, with further leagues and market types under consideration as coverage expands.