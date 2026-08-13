From Training to Transformation: Strengthening Science Clubs Through Teacher Development

CREATING, BUILDING AND INNOVATING WITH TECHNOLOGY

EXPECTED OUTCOMES AND NEXT STEPS

The knowledge and skills acquired during the training are intended to strengthen science clubs across the Cape Winelands and Overberg Education Districts. By transferring these skills to learners, participating teachers will be better positioned to develop active and sustainable science clubs that encourage scientific curiosity, creativity, inquiry and problem-solving.

The programme also serves as an important preparation opportunity for learners who will participate in the annual AK NPC Science Club Competition, scheduled to take place on 22 September 2026 in Worcester.

The 2026 training programme has therefore provided participating teachers with practical knowledge, resources and renewed confidence to establish, revitalise and advance school science clubs. Through continued implementation at school level, the programme aims to contribute to a stronger culture of science engagement and participation among learners across the two education districts.

EVALUATION OF THE TRAINING: KEY IMPACT AREAS

The evaluation feedback from participating teachers provides strong evidence that the science club training achieved more than the transfer of scientific knowledge and practical skills. The hands-on nature of the programme stimulated enthusiasm, challenged existing perceptions of science teaching, strengthened teachers’ confidence and equipped participants with practical ideas that they could take directly into their classrooms and science clubs.

The teacher feedback provide compelling qualitative evidence of the value of the 2026 science club training programme. The programme strengthened teachers’ practical competence while simultaneously influencing their attitudes, confidence and approach to science education.

Most importantly, participants were shown that science clubs do not have to begin with elaborate equipment or complicated projects. They can start with a simple question, an everyday object, an experiment and a teacher who is willing to explore alongside their learners.

The training has consequently laid a practical foundation for participating teachers to establish new science clubs, revitalise existing clubs and create more opportunities for learners to experience science through experimentation and discovery.

The enthusiasm expressed by participants and their stated intention to implement the activities at school level provide encouraging evidence that the programme can translate professional development into visible action, sustained learner engagement and a stronger culture of science inquiry within schools.

In this respect, the training was not simply a two-day professional development intervention; it served as a catalyst for renewed confidence, creative teaching and expanded opportunities for learners to engage meaningfully with science and technology.

PARTNER WITH US TO GROW THE NEXT GENERATION OF STEM TALENT

Organisations, corporates and other stakeholders that share a commitment to strengthening science education and expanding opportunities for learners in rural schools are invited to partner with AK NPC in this important initiative. Through strategic partnerships and support, AK NPC aims to empower and capacitate science club practitioners, strengthen school science clubs and build a critical mass of young people from rural schools who are inspired and equipped to pursue studies and careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).