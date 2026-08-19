From Representation to Influence: Standard Bank Top Women Conference to Explore the Next Era of Women's Economic Leadership

As the conversation around women's economic participation shifts from representation to influence, the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2026, proudly supported by Standard Bank as Platinum Sponsor, returns to the Sandton Convention Centre on 8–9 September, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and changemakers to explore what comes next for women in leadership, business and the economy.

Now in its ninth year, the conference has established itself as one of South Africa's leading platforms for advancing women in business. More than a conference, it is where influential conversations spark new partnerships, practical ideas become action, and leadership is translated into lasting impact.

Under the theme "Her Power. Africa's Future. Amplifying Women-Led Growth," this year's conference will bring together voices from business, government and academia to unpack the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of women-led growth across South Africa and the continent.

Across two days, delegates will explore the ideas and trends transforming today's business landscape. From the rise of artificial intelligence and digital transformation to supplier development, entrepreneurship, sustainability and the future of the creative economy, the conference will examine how women can build resilient businesses, unlock new opportunities and lead meaningful economic change. Conversations will also delve into inclusive leadership, education, strategic partnerships and the role of policy in creating an environment where women and their businesses can thrive.

Beyond the stage, the conference offers opportunities for delegates to connect with industry leaders, decision-makers and fellow entrepreneurs through curated networking experiences and interactive business engagements. The 2026 conference is supported by a diverse group of organisations invested in advancing women's participation in the economy, including Telkom as Gold Sponsor; MultiChoice, KFC South Africa, VOUCH and Harmony Gold Mining Company as Silver Sponsors; BP South Africa, Bridging & Associates, ENS and Sibanye-Stillwater as Bronze Sponsors; Euphoria, Diversifi, Mancosa, Kace in Point Productions & Studios and Godrej Consumer Products as Showcase Partners and Altron Document Solutions as the Bronze Impact sponsor.

The broader conference experience is further supported by strategic media and lifestyle partners including Mail & Guardian, Briefly News, Primedia, Tractor Outdoor, eNCA, Nailporium & More, Mvula Drops, KARMA Clothing, Leretha Legal, Jenna Clifford Designs, HER Wine Collection, Tswaa Organic Skin Care, Benefit Cosmetics, DewDrop™, The Laser Boutique and Quinn City. Together, these partnerships contribute to a conference experience that extends beyond the programme, creating additional opportunities for connection, visibility and engagement.

Making its debut at this year's conference, the national finale of the Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Pitching Den will see the three regional winners from the 2026 EmpowHER Development Series pitch their businesses live before an expert judging panel, competing for the coveted Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur of the Year title. Delegates will have a front-row seat as South Africa's most promising women entrepreneurs showcase their businesses in a high-stakes finale celebrating innovation, ambition and entrepreneurial excellence.

Reflecting on the conference’s evolution, Ralf Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Topco Media, said: “Nine years in, what excites me most about this conference isn’t the size of the stage… It's watching it create real opportunity. This year, for the first time, three women entrepreneurs will pitch live for the EmpowHER Entrepreneur of 2026 title. That’s the conference doing exactly what it was built to do: turning ambition into backing.”

As South Africa continues to reimagine inclusive economic growth, the Standard Bank Top Women Conference remains a platform where conversations become collaborations, ideas become action and leadership drives lasting impact. With more speakers, programme announcements and conference experiences set to be revealed in the coming weeks, the 2026 edition promises to continue building a community of leaders committed to shaping a more inclusive, innovative and prosperous future.

Registrations for the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2026 are now open, welcoming entrepreneurs, executives, professionals and future leaders committed to driving inclusive growth and shaping the future of business.

Tickets are available here: https://qkt.io/SBTopWomen2026 .