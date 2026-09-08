The HONOR Spring Sale is Live at a store near you.

Seasons come and go, and with the resulting change, lovers of technology will always be in search for more devices to add to their collection. With is in mind, HONOR has launched its Spring Sale which is meant to provide more access to South Africans who are interested in delving deeper into its product ecosystem and get their hands on the best technological innovation and quality, at a price that makes it a worthwhile purchase.
What you need to know about the HONOR Spring Sale
The HONOR Spring Sale runs from the 8th of September until the 7th of October 2026 and will be available in all participating retail stores nationwide. With the sale, HONOR aims to ensures that consumers will get great deals on some of HONOR’s flagship, mid-range and innovative devices in its product ecosystem.
Featured Products and Pricing deal that are part of the Spring Sale:
HONOR X7e retails for a recommended retail price of R5,499 prepaid. This will be accompanied by free gifts in the form of the HONOR Choice Watch 2i (worth R999), HONOR Choice Earbuds X8i (worth R499)
HONOR X9d retails from R439 x 36 months. The deal features free HONOR Choice Earbuds Clip (worth R1999).
HONOR 600 retails from R549 x 36 months. The deal features free HONOR Choice Earbuds Clip (worth R1999).
HONOR 600 Pro retails from R789 x 36 months. The deal features free HONOR Choice Earbuds Clip (worth R1999
*Recommended Retail Price may differ per retailer. Ask in-store for more details.
The HONOR Springe Sale invites tech savvy South Africans to immerse themselves into the variety, affordability and convenience offered by HONOR’s ecosystem of products that speak to each other with the sole aim of enhancing South African’s experience when it comes to consuming, viewing or creating the most breathtaking content or keeping up with their health and fitness goals.
Whether your purpose is to boost the way you work, play or do business, the HONOR Spring Sale has something tailored just for you – get yourself to your nearest trusted retailer and find your deal.