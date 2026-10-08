Who Cares for the Carers? Malnutrition and its Mental Health Toll

Stories like Fatima’s reveal an often-overlooked consequence of malnutrition. While medical statistics capture admissions and recovery rates, they cannot measure the emotional burden people carry while trying to support their sick children.

To address these challenges, MSF integrates mental health and psychosocial support into the malnutrition programmes in Nilefa Kiji. Caregivers receive psychological first aid on arrival, followed by individual counselling and group sessions where they can share experiences, express their fears, and learn coping strategies. Children also participate in structured play activities that help restore a sense of normalcy during recovery.

Latifat Abdulkareem arrived at the nutrition facility with her seven-month-old daughter, Aisha. “My daughter started having headache, fever and a cough, and started vomiting. I felt terrible. For days I couldn’t sleep. I even thought my daughter would not make it. When I brought her here, the nurses calmed me down. The counsellors come to play with my daughter, and we also have group sessions. The counsellors are very kind.”

Seeing the immense stress that caregivers experience every day, we try to support with care beyond counselling. When caregivers become distressed after losing contact with relatives, our counsellors help them reach family members by phone. In some cases, supervised home visits are arranged so caregivers can briefly check on their families before returning to complete their child's treatment.

Another mother, Halima Mohammed, experienced a different kind of strain after spending 45 days moving between hospitals with two sick children.