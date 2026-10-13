DUT 2027 Applications Remain Open for Selected Programmes in Two Faculties

Prospective students are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their applications for selected programmes that remain open for the 2027 academic year.

Explore 2027 Programmes: https://www.dut.ac.za/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Study-Opportunities-2027.pdf

Apply for 2027 Through CAO: https://www.cao.ac.za

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) is inviting prospective students to apply for selected academic programmes that remain open for the 2027 academic year. As one of South Africa's leading universities of technology, DUT offers industry-relevant qualifications designed to equip graduates with the knowledge, practical skills and workplace experience needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.

Recognised for its commitment to innovation, excellence and student success, DUT provides programmes aligned with the needs of industry and society. Through applied learning, research, entrepreneurship and technology-driven education, the university prepares graduates to make meaningful contributions to their professions and communities.

Applications remain open in selected programmes within the https://www.dut.ac.za/faculty/applied_sciences/ and the https://www.dut.ac.za/faculty/engineering_and_the_built_environment/ , providing learners who may have missed earlier deadlines with another opportunity to pursue their academic ambitions.

Explore Opportunities in the Faculty of Applied Sciences

The Faculty of Applied Sciences offers a diverse range of qualifications that combine scientific knowledge with practical application. These programmes prepare graduates for careers in biotechnology, food science, environmental sustainability, sport science, chemistry and other sectors that contribute significantly to economic development and innovation.

Prospective students may still apply for:

Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Biotechnology

Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Food Science and Technology

Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Industrial Chemistry

Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Sport Science and Management

Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Textile Science

Diploma in Nautical Studies (Sea Going)

Diploma in Sustainable Horticulture and Landscaping Applications for these programmes close on 31 October 2026.

Learn more about the Faculty of Applied Sciences: https://www.dut.ac.za/faculty/applied_sciences/

Build the Future with Engineering and the Built Environment

The Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment continues to attract students seeking careers in engineering, infrastructure development and the built environment. Engineering remains one of the world's most sought-after fields, offering opportunities to drive technological innovation, industrial growth and sustainable development.

DUT currently has applications open for several Extended Curriculum Programme (ECP) qualifications. These programmes provide additional academic support while enabling students to achieve the same qualification outcomes as mainstream programmes.

Available programmes include:

Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Civil Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Power Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Electronic Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Industrial Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Mechanical Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Chemical Engineering

Bachelor of the Built Environment in Architecture

Bachelor of the Built Environment in Construction Studies Applications for these programmes remain open until 31 December 2026.

Explore the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment: https://www.dut.ac.za/faculty/engineering_and_the_built_environment/

Why Choose DUT?

Choosing a university programme is one of the most important decisions a student will make. DUT offers a student-centred environment that promotes academic excellence, innovation and holistic development.

Students benefit from:

Modern learning and research facilities

Experienced academics and researchers

Industry partnerships and work-integrated learning opportunities

Academic support and development programmes

Career guidance and counselling services

Entrepreneurship initiatives

Leadership and student development opportunities Beyond academics, DUT is committed to creating a vibrant student experience that supports both personal and professional growth. Through its ENVISION2030 strategy, the university continues to advance innovation, sustainability, integrity and excellence.

Take the Next Step Towards Your Future

With selected programmes still accepting applications for 2027, there is still time to secure your place at a university committed to producing graduates who are ready to make a positive impact in society and industry.

Explore 2027 Programmes: https://www.dut.ac.za/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Study-Opportunities-2027.pdf

Apply for 2027 Through CAO: https://www.cao.ac.za

Need Assistance?

For application-related enquiries, contact the CAO office on 031 268 4444.