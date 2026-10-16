Navigating Motor Warranty Claims: Mechanical Breakdown vs. Wear and Tear

For many South African drivers, submitting a vehicle warranty claim can quickly become a lesson in fine print. When a car part fails, the outcome of a claim often hinges on a crucial distinction: wear and tear vs mechanical breakdown. This makes understanding the difference between mechanical breakdown and wear and tear essential for every driver.

A mechanical failure refers to the sudden and unexpected failure of a component; such as an engine seizure, alternator failure, or turbocharger breakdown. Because these events are unforeseen, a motor warranty would cover this under standard policies, depending on the policy terms and covered components.

Wear and tear on a car is the natural, inevitable deterioration of parts caused by everyday driving. Items such as brake pads, tyres, shock absorbers, and wiper blades gradually degrade through friction and mileage. These fall under routine vehicle maintenance. Because these parts are expected to wear down over time, standard warranties exclude them.

However, the line between the two is not always obvious. Consider a slipping clutch: while a clutch disc wears out naturally over time, a sudden failure caused by a defective pressure plate or hydraulic cylinder may be treated as a mechanical breakdown. Similarly, if a timing belt snapped because it exceeded its recommended service interval, it is classed as wear and tear. But if a covered component, such as an idler pulley, seizes prematurely and causes the belt to snap, the resulting damage may be covered.

What does a motor warranty cover?

So, what does a motor warranty cover? This depends on the specific product and terms of the policy. Generally, a motor warranty is intended to provide cover for specified mechanical or electrical failures, rather than routine maintenance or parts that naturally wear out.

Understanding car warranty exclusions is just as important. Exclusions, limitations, maintenance requirements and the cause of the failure can all affect whether a claim qualifies. A claim for an otherwise covered part or component can easily be rejected if poor maintenance contributed to the failure.

When assessing claims, assessors look at specific clues like:

Did the issue happen suddenly or develop over time?

Has the vehicle been serviced according to manufacturer schedules?

What do the diagnostic reports indicate? Ultimately, the difference between mechanical breakdown and wear and tear comes down to more than which part has failed. The circumstances, diagnostic findings, maintenance history and applicable warranty terms all matter. When in doubt, have the vehicle properly assessed and check your policy wording.

Drive with less worry and more peace of mind when something goes wrong unexpectedly. Speak to Dotsure about an extended motor warranty plan that’s right for you.