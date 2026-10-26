New Report Calls for Hundreds of Trillions in Reparations Over British Colonial Environmental Damage

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Asikia Karibi-Whyte, a jurisprudence and international law expert, challenged the position that present-day governments cannot be held responsible for wrongdoing committed by previous governments.

She argued that the United Kingdom is recognised in law as a continuing state entity, regardless of changes in its government or political leadership.

Dr. Karibi-Whyte also pointed to the Nauru case before the International Court of Justice as an important precedent. In that case, a formerly colonised state brought a claim against its former colonial administrator concerning environmental devastation resulting from colonial-era phosphate mining.

Adding an environmental perspective to the discussion, Professor Nnagugwu Oscar Uluocha, Professor of Geography at the University of Lagos, described the ecological damage inflicted on Nigeria during British colonial rule as “colossal.”

He emphasised the importance of examining the environmental consequences of colonial land-use, agricultural and resource-extraction policies through scientific evidence and environmental analysis.

The report examines ecological impacts associated with colonial systems of resource extraction and economic production and argues that environmental repair should form part of the broader African reparations framework.