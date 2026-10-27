Doing business in the hustle of Sandton, from a quieter address

Anyone who flies into Johannesburg for work knows the rhythm of a Sandton trip: early meetings, working lunches and dinners that carry the conversation on. The days are full, so the hotel has to earn its place. It should sit close to the work, keep the evenings calm and give the next morning a clear start. SEVEN Hotel, Villas & Spa, set in the greenest part of the City of Gold, is designed around exactly that.
Minutes from your meeting, far from the bustle
SEVEN sits just off Grayston Drive, a five-minute drive from the heart of Sandton, often called the richest square mile in Africa. The JSE, the Sandton Convention Centre and the Gautrain station are all within easy reach, which keeps a packed itinerary manageable. Back at the hotel, the landscape, water features and quiet spaces give the evening a different rhythm. The setting is safe and private-feeling, a real advantage when you are in the city for a few days and want every hour to count.
Business can stay on site, too. Luxury meeting spaces bring a team together away from the bustle of the district, and private dining gives a client conversation the attention it deserves. When the working day runs late, butler service to the room brings the hotel to you. The same setting suits a focused two-day agenda and a longer corporate stay.
A new chapter in every room
SEVEN has invested more than R18 million in refurbishments and upgrades across its 61 rooms and villas: 44 hotel rooms and 17 villas. For the business traveller, that investment shows up where it counts. From the Grand Luxe rooms to the Presidential Villa Suite, the refreshed spaces are designed around comfort, privacy and the way guests actually travel, with room to prepare for tomorrow’s meeting, switch off after today’s and sleep somewhere properly quiet. If you last stayed in Sandton a while ago, this is a good moment to look again.
The renovation also gives new expression to the hotel’s idea of the seven senses. You see the art and sculpture among the property, hear the water features and feel the change of pace almost as soon as you arrive. Textures Restaurant carries that experience from an early breakfast before the first meeting to dinner beneath the stars. The sixth sense is instinct, the moment you know you are in the right place. The seventh is your sense of self, restored by a stay that lets you feel composed again.
Planning December? Book early
For December holiday travellers, SEVEN is as well suited for that trip as it is for a working one. A villa gives a family or a small group room to spread out, a long lunch at Textures sets the pace for the day, and time at the award-winning Camelot spa makes a Sandton break feel a world away.
In addition, booking at least 60 days in advance brings a 25% saving on stays of two nights or more. The advance purchase offer is non-refundable; date changes are permitted and block-out dates may apply. Explore your dates and book directly at sevenvillahotel.co.za.
Come to your senses at SEVEN.
For reservations, call +27 (0)11 384 4900, email info@sevenvillahotel.co.za or visit www.sevenhotel.co.za.