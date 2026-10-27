Doing business in the hustle of Sandton, from a quieter address

A new chapter in every room

SEVEN has invested more than R18 million in refurbishments and upgrades across its 61 rooms and villas: 44 hotel rooms and 17 villas. For the business traveller, that investment shows up where it counts. From the Grand Luxe rooms to the Presidential Villa Suite, the refreshed spaces are designed around comfort, privacy and the way guests actually travel, with room to prepare for tomorrow’s meeting, switch off after today’s and sleep somewhere properly quiet. If you last stayed in Sandton a while ago, this is a good moment to look again.

The renovation also gives new expression to the hotel’s idea of the seven senses. You see the art and sculpture among the property, hear the water features and feel the change of pace almost as soon as you arrive. Textures Restaurant carries that experience from an early breakfast before the first meeting to dinner beneath the stars. The sixth sense is instinct, the moment you know you are in the right place. The seventh is your sense of self, restored by a stay that lets you feel composed again.

Planning December? Book early

For December holiday travellers, SEVEN is as well suited for that trip as it is for a working one. A villa gives a family or a small group room to spread out, a long lunch at Textures sets the pace for the day, and time at the award-winning Camelot spa makes a Sandton break feel a world away.

In addition, booking at least 60 days in advance brings a 25% saving on stays of two nights or more. The advance purchase offer is non-refundable; date changes are permitted and block-out dates may apply. Explore your dates and book directly at sevenvillahotel.co.za.

Come to your senses at SEVEN.