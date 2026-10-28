The National Lotteries Commission, through Research-Based Funding to the South African Red Cross Society, distributes humanitarian relief parcels to families in Limpopo and Mpumalanga affected by floods disaster

The impact reaches well beyond the school gates. Community tournaments now travel to Tshenolo to play on its pitch, and local clubs book it for coaching and practice. What was once an unmet need has become an asset for the whole neighbourhood. The NLC funding also put money in local pockets. When the school’s Combi court was developed, about five community members found work, and when the astroturf pitch was built, around 12 more were employed. For those households, the NLC’s funding meant income as well as infrastructure. On tournament days, the field demonstrates a benefit that funding alone cannot create. Teams gather, collaborate and play together for the benefit of the youth and the entire community. The pitch has become a community hub, bringing together neighbours who might otherwise never meet.