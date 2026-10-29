When One Teaches, Two Learn: Empowering the Teachers Who Shape Our Future

On Teachers’ Day this month, we celebrated the people who stand at the heart of education: teachers. But perhaps one of the most powerful things about teaching is that learning never travels in only one direction.

The words, “When one teaches, two learn,” capture something we see every day at Afrika Tikkun Bambanani (ATB). A teacher may enter a classroom to teach a child, but in that interaction, the teacher is learning too. They are learning how that child thinks, what captures their imagination, where they need support and how to become a better educator.

This belief is also at the heart of our approach to teacher training and empowerment.

At ATB, we recognise that improving educational outcomes for children begins with investing in the adults who teach and care for them. A well-resourced classroom is important, but its greatest resource will always be the teacher within it.

This is particularly significant in Early Childhood Development, where educators are laying the foundations upon which all future learning will be built. During these formative years, teachers are doing far more than introducing children to numbers, letters, shapes and colours. They are developing language, encouraging curiosity, building confidence and helping children learn how to communicate, solve problems and engage with the world around them.

For this reason, teacher development cannot be treated as a once-off workshop or a box to be ticked. It must be an ongoing journey.

Through our teacher training programmes, ATB works alongside ECD practitioners to strengthen their knowledge, practical classroom skills and confidence. Training provides teachers with tools they can immediately apply within their centres, while continued support gives them the opportunity to reflect on their practice, identify challenges and keep growing.

Importantly, our approach is rooted in empowerment rather than instruction alone.

We do not simply want to tell teachers what to do. We want educators to understand why they are doing it, to recognise their own strengths and to feel confident making informed decisions within their classrooms.

When teachers understand child development more deeply, they can recognise when a child may need additional support. When they learn new approaches to literacy and numeracy, they can create richer learning opportunities through everyday activities. When they understand the importance of play, language, routine and meaningful interaction, even simple classroom moments become opportunities for learning.

And this is where the ripple effect begins.

One teacher who receives quality training does not keep that knowledge to themselves. It travels into every lesson they prepare, every story they read, every question they ask and every child they encourage.

A teacher who becomes more confident can create a more confident classroom. A teacher who develops new skills can provide children with new opportunities. And a teacher who discovers the joy of learning themselves is better positioned to inspire that same curiosity in the children they teach.

Teacher empowerment also means recognising educators as professionals and leaders within their communities.

Many ECD practitioners work in challenging circumstances, often with limited resources and enormous responsibility. Yet every day they open their doors and provide children with places to learn, play, grow and belong. Investing in these educators is therefore not simply an investment in professional development. It is an investment in the strength and sustainability of entire ECD centres and communities.

Our role at ATB is to walk alongside teachers on this journey. We provide training, mentorship, resources and practical support, but we also learn from the educators with whom we work. They bring invaluable knowledge of their children, families and communities. Their experiences help us understand what works, what needs to change and where greater support is required.

That is what makes the words “When one teaches, two learn” particularly meaningful to us.

True education is a partnership.

Every training session creates an opportunity for knowledge to move in both directions. Every conversation with a teacher teaches us something about the realities of the ECD sector. Every classroom provides lessons about resilience, creativity and the extraordinary difference a committed educator can make.

Ultimately, empowering teachers creates something much bigger than an individual training programme. It creates a culture of continuous learning.

A trained teacher reaches dozens of children each year. Over the course of a career, that teacher may influence hundreds, perhaps thousands, of young lives. Strengthening one educator therefore has the potential to create an impact that extends far beyond a single classroom.

This Teachers’ Month, we celebrate the educators who continue to teach, learn, adapt and grow.

To every teacher who arrives each morning ready to give children another opportunity to discover something new, we thank you. To every practitioner who has embraced training, tried a new approach, asked questions and worked to strengthen their practice, we see you. And to every educator who continues learning so that the children in their care can receive something better, we celebrate you.

Because when we empower a teacher, we empower a classroom.

When we strengthen a classroom, we strengthen a community.

And when one teaches, two learn.