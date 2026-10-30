Celebrate the year, reward your team with The Capital

As the year draws to a close, it’s time to celebrate the people behind your business’s achievements. Whether you’re rewarding your team for a successful year, strengthening workplace connections or simply making time to unwind together, a year-end function is the perfect opportunity to reflect, reconnect and celebrate.
With 11 hotels offering festive packages, The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts makes planning your year-end function easy. Choose your preferred destination, select a package that suits your budget and guest list, and let the team take care of the venue, food and service while you focus on celebrating.
From intimate gatherings of 10 guests to larger celebrations for 100 or more, there is an option for every occasion, with packages ranging from relaxed cocktail events to sophisticated dining experiences.
A celebration for every team
In Umhlanga, The Capital Pearls brings festive cheer with its Deck the Halls packages, starting at R475 per person. Choose from three buffet options, with welcome drinks and festive extras included. Further north, The Capital Zimbali Resort in Ballito invites teams to Dance into December, with packages from R750 per person and the option to add a DJ for an energetic celebration.
For Gauteng businesses, there is no shortage of ways to celebrate. The Capital On The Park in Sandton offers a tailored approach, with customised menus, bars and entertainment to suit your company’s budget and preferences. Alternatively, The Capital Empire’s Year End Extravaganza starts at R495 per person, with a choice of menus, a sparkling welcome and savings on venue hire.
At The Capital Melrose in Melrose Arch, teams can elevate their celebrations with packages starting at R750 per person. The Platinum option adds a red-carpet arrival, live action stations and valet parking for a more indulgent experience. Meanwhile, The Capital On Bath in Rosebank offers garden cocktails and team-building experiences for smaller groups, alongside stayover options for those wanting to make more of the occasion.
In Pretoria, The Capital Menlyn Maine & Trilogy let companies celebrate their way, with buffet, cocktail and set-menu options, as well as discounted venue hire and accommodation. For a more relaxed setting, The Capital Mbombela offers pool deck parties from R350 per person, alongside private dining experiences and the opportunity to pair a year-end celebration with a Kruger safari getaway.
For teams in Cape Town, The Capital 15 On Orange offers four distinct ways to celebrate, from year-end lunches and poolside gatherings to gala dinners and a whiskey-pairing experience at O Bar. Those seeking something more exclusive can head to the newly refurbished SEVEN Hotel, Villas & Spa in Sandton for the SEVEN Senses Year End Experience.
Starting at R1,400 per person, this distinctive offering features a seven-course sensory menu, ending with a creative “Design Your Own Plate” dessert, with an optional curated beverage pairing.
Leave the planning to us
A successful year-end function should be about more than finding a venue. It should create an opportunity for colleagues to step away from their daily routines, recognise shared achievements and enjoy an experience that makes them feel valued.
With festive packages designed to simplify the planning process, The Capital helps take the pressure off organising your event. Depending on your chosen hotel and package, inclusions can range from welcome drinks and buffet dining to audiovisual equipment, Wi-Fi, entertainment and accommodation benefits.
Whether you’re planning an intimate team gathering or a large-scale celebration, the focus remains the same: bringing people together to end the year on a high note.
December dates are going fast
With December dates filling up quickly, now is the time to secure your preferred venue and give your team a celebration to look forward to. Packages and availability vary by property, so contact your nearest The Capital hotel’s events team to discuss your requirements, explore the available options and book your date.
Choose your hotel. Pick your package. Celebrate your team.
Visit The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts to find your nearest property and start planning your year-end function.