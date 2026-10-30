Celebrate the year, reward your team with The Capital

A celebration for every team

In Umhlanga, The Capital Pearls brings festive cheer with its Deck the Halls packages, starting at R475 per person. Choose from three buffet options, with welcome drinks and festive extras included. Further north, The Capital Zimbali Resort in Ballito invites teams to Dance into December, with packages from R750 per person and the option to add a DJ for an energetic celebration.

For Gauteng businesses, there is no shortage of ways to celebrate. The Capital On The Park in Sandton offers a tailored approach, with customised menus, bars and entertainment to suit your company’s budget and preferences. Alternatively, The Capital Empire’s Year End Extravaganza starts at R495 per person, with a choice of menus, a sparkling welcome and savings on venue hire.

At The Capital Melrose in Melrose Arch, teams can elevate their celebrations with packages starting at R750 per person. The Platinum option adds a red-carpet arrival, live action stations and valet parking for a more indulgent experience. Meanwhile, The Capital On Bath in Rosebank offers garden cocktails and team-building experiences for smaller groups, alongside stayover options for those wanting to make more of the occasion.