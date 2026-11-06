This commitment was reflected recently in the Temba Tigers U12 team’s participation in the St David’s Marist Inanda cricket festival this past weekend, as well as the youth entrepreneurship initiative at the St David’s Marist Inanda Alexandra Campus. Delivered in partnership with Empowered Futures, the initiative brought learners through practical business development and financial literacy training such as the Future Founders Challenge: Soap-to-Startup Build a Business in a Box where teams presented their products and concepts to a panel of judges.

Although the activities focused on different areas of development, these reflected the foundation’s belief that young people need access to the right support, resources and opportunities to realise their potential.

The Temba Tigers U12 team’s participation in the St David’s Marist Inanda cricket festival provided another opportunity to support young players through sport. Beyond competition, school cricket helps develop teamwork, discipline, resilience and confidence. For the foundation, the value of sport extends beyond the field, equipping young people with life skills that can support them in other areas of their lives.

Entrepreneurship is another important part of the foundation’s approach to preparing young people for the future. Working with St David’s Marist Inanda Alexandra Campus and Empowered Futures, the foundation introduced learners to business development, financial literacy and the process of turning ideas into viable concepts.