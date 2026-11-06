As the Temba Bavuma Foundation celebrates its 10 years anniversary, it reflects on a decade of creating opportunities for young people through education, sport, and community development.
Over the past ten years, the Foundation has deepened its commitment to opening doors and changing the young lives through a comprehensive approach to youth empowerment. Its work spans academic support through secondary and tertiary education, player and facility development in school cricket, professional mentorship, and grassroots social welfare initiatives such as community food support and school lunchbox campaigns. By addressing the educational, athletic, and basic social needs of young people, the Foundation reflects a holistic dedication to investing in the next generation and expanding their access to opportunity.
This commitment was reflected recently in the Temba Tigers U12 team’s participation in the St David’s Marist Inanda cricket festival this past weekend, as well as the youth entrepreneurship initiative at the St David’s Marist Inanda Alexandra Campus. Delivered in partnership with Empowered Futures, the initiative brought learners through practical business development and financial literacy training such as the Future Founders Challenge: Soap-to-Startup Build a Business in a Box where teams presented their products and concepts to a panel of judges.
Although the activities focused on different areas of development, these reflected the foundation’s belief that young people need access to the right support, resources and opportunities to realise their potential.
The Temba Tigers U12 team’s participation in the St David’s Marist Inanda cricket festival provided another opportunity to support young players through sport. Beyond competition, school cricket helps develop teamwork, discipline, resilience and confidence. For the foundation, the value of sport extends beyond the field, equipping young people with life skills that can support them in other areas of their lives.
Entrepreneurship is another important part of the foundation’s approach to preparing young people for the future. Working with St David’s Marist Inanda Alexandra Campus and Empowered Futures, the foundation introduced learners to business development, financial literacy and the process of turning ideas into viable concepts.
The entrepreneurship day at the Alexandra Campus marked the next phase of the initiative, with learners presenting their products and concepts to a panel of judges. The presentations gave learners an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, apply what they had learnt and receive recognition for their efforts. The initiative reinforces the foundation’s belief that young people can develop innovative ideas when given access to the right tools, guidance, and opportunities.
Temba Bavuma, founder of the Temba Bavuma Foundation, said the past ten years has demonstrated the importance of creating meaningful opportunities for young people and that he hopes to continue building on this foundation in the years ahead.
“Looking back on the past ten years, I am proud of what the foundation has been able to achieve, from supporting learners through education and developing young cricketers to creating opportunities for young people to explore entrepreneurship. These milestones reflect the commitment of everyone who has contributed to the foundation’s journey and the potential we see in the communities we serve,” he said.
“As we look to the future, our ambition is to build on this work, reach more young people and strengthen the partnerships that help us create lasting impact. We want to continue opening doors, developing talent and ensuring that young people have the support and opportunities they need to shape their own futures.”
As the Temba Bavuma Foundation marks this 10 years milestone, its achievements reflect a consistent commitment to turning potential into opportunity. From scholarship recipients progressing in their careers to young cricketers developing their abilities and learners exploring entrepreneurship, the foundation continues to invest in the next generation and build pathways for young people to thrive.
About the Temba Bavuma Foundation
Founded in 2016 by South African national cricket captain Temba Bavuma, the Temba Bavuma Foundation is committed to empowering young people from previously disadvantaged backgrounds through education, cricket and community development. The Foundation champions five core values: Access, Mentorship, Excellence, Growth and Change. For more information, visit www.tembabavumafoundation.com