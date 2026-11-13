Ekurhuleni university targets 2027 start

Dr Tembile Kulati, project manager of the proposed New Higher Education Institution (NHEI), said the feasibility process had identified a need to address the gap between the skills industries require and what existing higher education institutions can offer. He said the region also had young people who performed well in subjects such as mathematics and physical sciences but struggled to secure places at other universities.

Kulati said the institution was being designed to bring industry into its academic and governance structures rather than treating businesses as partners only after programmes had been developed. “It is a very novel idea where we bring in industry partners, in curriculum development, in academic governance and basically assisting the institution to be responsive to the needs of industry,” he said.

The project team has identified Boksburg as the preferred area for the proposed institution, with several possible properties under consideration. These include a former prison, railway-related properties and existing municipal buildings that could potentially be converted into academic facilities.

Campus planning specialist Ludwig Hansen said between five and six properties had been identified within an area of approximately 1.5km in Boksburg. The approach is not necessarily to construct an entirely new campus from the ground up. The project team is also investigating the possibility of repurposing underutilised buildings and utilising existing facilities.

One of the properties being considered is an old Boksburg municipal council building, which could be converted to enable an earlier academic start, subject to heritage and other assessments.

The team is also investigating Denel facilities near OR Tambo International Airport. These include its technical academy, teaching spaces, underutilised office buildings and a student residence with more than 800 beds.

However, identifying possible properties is only part of the process. Further investigations into land ownership, infrastructure requirements, environmental considerations and geotechnical conditions will be necessary before decisions can be finalised.

Kulati said the proposed institution would differ from conventional universities by emphasising applied learning and fostering closer relationships with employers.

The emerging model is based on dual higher education, which combines academic instruction with structured workplace learning. Students would move between classroom-based learning and practical experience in industry, allowing them to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world settings.

The institution is also being designed around a STEAM approach, incorporating science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. This would bring the humanities and social sciences into programmes traditionally associated with science and technology.

The initial areas of academic focus include aerospace and aviation, renewable energy, transport and logistics, agro-processing, information and communication technology, and smart manufacturing. Digital health is also being explored. The proposed qualifications would initially range from NQF levels 5 to 8, with postgraduate programmes potentially introduced as the institution develops its academic capacity.