Let's be honest. We are pretty good at investing in our skin. We cleanse, moisturise, exfoliate, layer on serums and book our facials. But there is one skincare step that can make all the difference to how our skin looks years from now, and it is often the one we are most likely to skip. Yes, we're talking about sunscreen!
If youthful-looking skin is on your wish list, SPF should be at the top of it. Sun exposure is one of the biggest contributors to premature ageing, contributing to fine lines, pigmentation, loss of elasticity and uneven skin tone. And with South Africa's generous sunshine, sun protection is certainly not something to reserve for beach days and summer holidays.
But today's sunscreen has come a long way from the thick, sticky formulas many of us remember.
At Skin Renewal, we believe sun protection should do more than simply stop you from burning. Meet Photo Defence Complex SPF 50+, a new generation of doctor-developed sun protection that combines five advanced UV filters with antioxidants, including Vitamin E, CoQ10 and melanin. Designed to help defend against UVA and UVB radiation, it also provides additional antioxidant support against environmental stressors. In other words, it is about giving your skin more than just a number on a bottle.
And because your skin has its own personality, we have created two formulations to suit different needs. Creamy: For skin that likes a little extra TLC.
If your skin tends to feel dry, tight or depleted, Creamy is your new skincare companion. Its nourishing formulation helps support the skin's moisture barrier, making it particularly suited to dry and lipid-depleted skin. With Vitamin E and CoQ10 providing additional antioxidant support, it combines everyday sun protection with a little extra care for skin that needs nourishment.
Matte: For those who prefer to keep the shine in their sunglasses!
Oily, combination or acne-prone skin needs sun protection too, but that does not mean putting up with a heavy, greasy finish. Matte offers lightweight protection with a shine-controlled finish, making it a comfortable everyday choice for complexions prone to excess oil and breakouts.
Good skin habits start inside too.
For those who like to take a more holistic approach, Photo Defence Complex PLE Oral Caps offer complementary nutritional support against UV-related skin damage. Think of them as an additional part of your skin-health routine, working alongside topical sunscreen rather than replacing it.
Of course, even the cleverest SPF needs a little help. Apply generously every morning and reapply at least every two hours when outdoors, particularly after swimming, sweating or towel-drying. Your neck, décolletage, ears and hands deserve attention too!
At Skin Renewal, we believe the secret to beautiful skin is not simply treating the years as they appear, but looking after your skin for the years ahead.
Because when it comes to ageing beautifully, prevention will always be in fashion.