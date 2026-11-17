But today's sunscreen has come a long way from the thick, sticky formulas many of us remember.

At Skin Renewal, we believe sun protection should do more than simply stop you from burning. Meet Photo Defence Complex SPF 50+, a new generation of doctor-developed sun protection that combines five advanced UV filters with antioxidants, including Vitamin E, CoQ10 and melanin. Designed to help defend against UVA and UVB radiation, it also provides additional antioxidant support against environmental stressors. In other words, it is about giving your skin more than just a number on a bottle.

And because your skin has its own personality, we have created two formulations to suit different needs. Creamy: For skin that likes a little extra TLC.

If your skin tends to feel dry, tight or depleted, Creamy is your new skincare companion. Its nourishing formulation helps support the skin's moisture barrier, making it particularly suited to dry and lipid-depleted skin. With Vitamin E and CoQ10 providing additional antioxidant support, it combines everyday sun protection with a little extra care for skin that needs nourishment.

Matte: For those who prefer to keep the shine in their sunglasses!